Team Liquid vs EDward Gaming - AfreecaTV Valorant League: Predictions, livestream details, and more

The AfreecaTV Valorant League is one of the many OFF//SEASON VCT events from Riot Games. This tournament, host to a total of eight teams, is being held in South Korea and has a price pool of $90,389. Out of these, six are invited teams, whereas the remaining two have come through qualifier events, which were held for Vietnam and Thailand.

Day 4 of the event will see two more teams make their way to the Playoffs. So far, NA's Sentinels and Pacific's Paper Rex from Group A and Group B's T1 have qualified for the next stage. The final match of the day between EDward Gaming and Team Liquid will decide who gets the last spot in the Playoffs.

Team Liquid vs EDward Gaming - Which team will qualify for the Playoffs in the AfreecaTV Valorant League?

Predictions

Team Liquid has had a lot of mixed performances in VCT 2023. While the team did well regionally during VCT EMEA League, they struggled to perform well on the international stage. To curb their performance, Team Liquid has gone in a new direction for VCT 2024 and changed a majority part of their roster by recruiting players from the team, Apeks.

EDward Gaming is one of the biggest surprises of VCT 2023. They put Chinese Valorant on the map after earning their first international win during VCT Masters Tokyo and had a phenomenal run to finish in fifth-sixth place. The team has not made any changes so far and is looking to continue with the same players for this event.

Predicting the winner of this matchup is difficult, as both teams have phenomenal players. However, EDward Gaming has a slightly better chance due to their team's groundbreaking recent performances. Team Liquid can certainly make things very difficult.

Head-to-head

These teams have faced each other a couple of times. However, both the results came in favor of Team Liquid. The most recent was during VCT Masters Tokyo, where Team Liquid won the Bo3 (Best-of-three) against EDward Gaming by 2-1.

Recent results

Team Liquid's most recent match was against T1 in the AfreecaTV Valorant League, where they lost the Bo3 series by 1-2.

EDward Gaming's recent faceoff was against Fancy United Esports, where they won the Bo3 series by 2-1.

Potential Lineups

Team Liquid:

Enzo " Enzo " Mestari (IGL)

" Mestari (IGL) Elias " Jamppi " Olkkonen

" Olkkonen Ayaz " nAts " Akhmetshin

" Akhmetshin James " Mistic " Orfila

" Orfila Georgio " Keiko " Sanassy

" Sanassy Nico " Harmii " Harms

" Harms Emil "eMIL" Sandgren (Coach)

EDward Gaming:

Guo "Haodong" Haodong (IGL)

Haodong (IGL) Wan "CHICHOO" Shunzhi

Shunzhi Wang "nobody" Senxu

Senxu Zheng "ZmjjKK" Yongkang

Yongkang Zhang "Smoggy" Zhao

Zhao Lo "AfteR" Wen-hsin (Head Coach)

Where to watch?

Interested readers can watch this Valorant match on AfreecaTV. The match will take place on December 8 at 5:45 am PST/ 2:45 pm CET/ 7:15 pm IST/ 10:45 pm JST.

