Controller mains would want to know the best smoke spots on Abyss in Valorant. The new map features a new layout, with death-drop areas where you can fall to your death. With more layers and an interesting design, knowing where to smoke as an attacker or a defender is critical. Particularly, Omen might be the best smoker in this map, owing to his teleportation which has an impressive outplay potential with the death-drop areas.

This article explores the best smoke spots on Abyss in Valorant. These spots will be necessary to attack and defend both sites while carefully navigating around the death drops.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Best smokes to use on Abyss while attacking in Valorant

While attacking, you need to smoke the default spots primarily. Valorant's Abyss has a layered structure with an impressive amount of verticality. Even if you smoke off multiple angles, you should be wary of anyone jumping on top of the bomb sites to frag you out.

A site attacking smokes on Abyss

Smoke the default locations at A Tower and A Security (the path that goes on to defender spawn) while attacking A site.

A site attacking smokes tactical map view

Abyss A site attacking smokes tactical map view (Image via Riot Games)

How the smokes look in-game

A site attacking smokes in-game view (Image via Riot Games)

B site attacking smokes on Abyss

To attack B site in Abyss, smoke off B tower and the entrance to the lane going from B site to B link.

B site attacking smoke tactical map view

Abyss B site attacking smokes tactical map view (Image via Riot Games)

How the smokes look in-game

B site attacking smokes in-game view (Image via Riot Games)

Mid smokes on Abyss while attacking

If you're attacking mid on Abyss, always smoke mid-top. Which side you should smoke depends on your team's plan and strategy. Normally, if you want to go A, smoke mid-top near B link. Conversely, smoke mid-top near A link if you want to go B.

Mid smokes tactical map view while attacking

Mid smokes tactical map view for attacking (Image via Riot Games)

How the smokes look in-game

In-game view of mid smokes on Abyss (Image via Riot Games)

Best smokes to use on Abyss while defending in Valorant

For defending, smoke the obvious default spots in most of these cases on Valorant's Abyss map.

A site defending smokes on Abyss

For A site, there is just one straight-up default smoke at A main. This smoke can considerably slow down opponents by cutting off their vision.

A site defending smoke tactical map view

Abyss A site defending smoke tactical view (Image via Riot Games)

How the smoke looks in-game

A site defending smoke in-game view (Image via Riot Games)

B site defending smokes on Abyss

For B site, first smoke off the B nest. Along with that, smoke off the lane that connects to B main, making the ledge on B danger and the back of B site the only free angle for attackers.

B site defending smokes tactical map view

Abyss B site defending smokes tactical map view (Image via Riot Games)

How the smokes look in-game

B site defending smokes in-game view (Image via Riot Games)

Mid smokes on Abyss while defending

The logic here remains the same as the attacking smokes. Smoke mid-bottom, either toward mid-bend or mid-catwalk, depending on which angle you want to fight.

Mid smokes tactical map view while defending

Tactical map view of mid smokes while defending on Abyss (Image via Riot Games)

How the smokes look in-game

In-game view of mid smokes in Abyss while defending (Image via Riot Games)

Best one-way smokes on Abyss in Valorant

Abyss in Valorant is a large map with impressive verticality, and you can use some cheeky one-way smokes to catch your enemies off guard. These smokes are situational but can give you a nice advantage under the right conditions against other agents in this map.

1) A site defending one-way smoke

This smoke will allow you to see the legs of attackers as they try to enter and attack A main. Here is how to do it:

Tactical map view

One-way smoke at A site on Abyss while defending (Image via Riot Games)

In-game view

In-game view of the one-way smoke on A site in Abyss (Image via Riot Games)

2) A site post-plant from A main

This smoke can be utilized in scenarios where you're playing on A main in a post-plant scenario.

Tactical map view

One way smoke on A site in Abyss to play from A main (Image via Riot Games)

In-game view

How the smoke looks in-game (Image via Riot Games)

3) A site post-plant from Secret

Another situational one-way smoke, you can utilize this while playing from the ledge at Secret in A site in a post-plant situation.

Tactical map view

Tactical view of the one-way smoke from Secret in Abyss A site (Image via Riot Games)

In-game view

How the smoke looks in-game (Image via Riot Games)

That's all for this smoke guide on Valorant's latest map Abyss. Keep following Sportskeeda for more unique content.