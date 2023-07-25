Best Valorant Duelist for each map in Episode 7 Act 1

Valorant Episode 7 has ushered in a new era, introducing fresh Agent updates and a host of thrilling experiences. As players embark on their journey through the latest maps, choosing the ideal Duelist for each map becomes crucial. This article lists the most effective Duelists for the existing maps in Episode 7, examining their unique strengths and playstyles to give you the edge you need for victory.

Episode 7 brings a collection of diverse maps, each presenting distinct challenges and strategic opportunities. Whether it's the claustrophobic corridors of Bind, the many bombsites of Haven, the verticality of Split, or the mix of open spaces and tight pathways in Ascent, we've got you covered.

Each map in Valorant demands a specific set of skills and abilities from Duelists to control the flow of the game and secure helpful positions.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

Best Valorant Duelist for every map

1) Bind

Map Description: Bind in Valorant is known for its tight corridors and teleportation points, making map control and quick rotations vital.

Best Duelist: Jett

Jett's agility and movement abilities shine on Bind. Her ability to dash and updraft can take her to unexpected spots, allowing her to control crucial chokepoints and capitalize on enemies caught off-guard.

2) Haven

Map Description: Haven is unique with its three bombsites, providing various strategies for both attackers and defenders.

Best Duelist: Reyna

Reyna thrives in chaotic situations, which often occur on Haven due to multiple bomb sites. Her Dismiss ability allows her to quickly reposition, while her Devour and Dismiss combo lets her heal and escape from challenging engagements.

3) Split

Map Description: Split in Valorant is characterized by verticality and narrow pathways, demanding precise aim and strategic positioning.

Best Duelist: Phoenix

Phoenix's self-sustainability and flashes make him a strong Duelist on Split. His Curveball can clear tight corners, while his self-healing ability, Hot Hands, ensures he can sustain himself during extended engagements.

4) Ascent

Map Description: Ascent in Valorant boasts a mix of open spaces and tight corridors, making it essential to control mid and adapt quickly.

Best Duelist: Raze

Raze's explosive kit suits Ascent's varied terrain. Her Paint Shells can clear out tight spaces and control mid, while her Blast Packs enable her to reach high-ground positions, granting her a significant advantage.

5) Pearl

Map Description: Pearl is a compact map with tight angles and challenging sightlines, offering intense duels.

Best Duelist: Raze

Raze's aggressive playstyle and explosive abilities make her a formidable Duelist on Pearl. Her Paint Shells and Showstopper can dominate tight spaces and force enemies out of their positions, creating opportunities for her team to capitalize on.

6) Lotus

Map Description: Lotus is a serene and spacious map with long engagement distances, requiring precision and map control.

Best Duelist: Yoru

Yoru's deception-focused kit is incredibly potent on Lotus. His Fakeout ability can create distractions, while his Gatecrash teleportation opens up innovative entry points, catching opponents off-guard.

7) Fracture

Map Description: Fracture is a large map with a unique layout, consisting of multiple sections that offer diverse angles and opportunities for both defenders and attackers.

Best Duelist: Yoru

Yoru's deceptive kit is well-suited for the dynamic layout of Fracture. His Fakeout ability can create confusion among enemies by generating decoy footsteps, allowing him to lurk and catch opponents off-guard. Moreover, his Gatecrash teleportation ability grants him the mobility needed to navigate between sections, providing him with flanking and ambushing opportunities.

Choosing the right Duelist for each map is vital in Valorant Episode 7. Remember, while these are the best Duelist choices for each map based on their abilities and playstyles, individual player preferences and skill levels should also be considered when making your selection.

So, go out there, try different Agents, and find the one that suits your playstyle and helps you secure those wins on each map in Episode 7!