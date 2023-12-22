5 best Valorant players of 2023

Valorant boasts a diverse array of top-tier players, each renowned for their distinct strengths. New players ascend to the top every year, and it is a scene that continuously changes. These players collectively contribute to the dynamics and competitive spirit that defines the professional scene, captivating audiences worldwide with their exceptional skills and strategic plays.

Here are a few players in 2023 who have distinguished themselves as the strongest performer on the biggest stages of Valorant.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinion.

Demon1, Derke, and three other best Valorant players of 2023

1) Demon1

Max “Demon1” Mazanov (Image via Riot Games)

Max “Demon1” Mazanov is a professional Valorant player from Evil Geniuses who performed tremendously during the VCT 2023 final. The Duelist player has an incredible aim in the game, and one of his strongest traits is his ability to effortlessly clutch a high-level match, even on the biggest stages. He is mostly known for his exceptional performances on Jett and has the highest headshot percentage in VCT tournaments (32.5%) in 2023.

Heading to the Champions, the biggest tournament of the year, Demon1 was determined to win it all and show everyone that despite his bristly attitude, he was the best player alive. In just three months, he went from participating in open tryouts to being a world champion, from being a “trash-talking” semi-professional to the MVP of the biggest Valorant event of the calendar.

2) Derke

Nikita “Derke” Sirnitev (Image via Riot Games)

Nikita “Derke” Sirnitev is a Russian Valorant player who currently plays for Fnatic, arguably the strongest team in the Valorant esports scene. He was part of the first team to win back-to-back international trophies — VCT 2023 Masters Tokyo and LOCK//IN Sao Paulo.

Derke is known for his mind games as well as his mechanical skills. He is the most consistent player in the EMEA region and is known for making crucial clutches. In the 2023 VCT season, he topped the VCT EMEA League leaderboard with an ACS of 268.6 and cemented his position as one of the best Valorant players in Europe.

3) Aspas

Erick “Aspas” Santos (Image via Riot Games)

Erick “Aspas” Santos is a professional Valorant player from Brazil and currently plays for Leviatan. He is known for his aiming prowess and consistency in international tournaments. Previously, Aspas played for LOUD, having joined them in February 2022 after making his debut with SLICK.

LOUD is one of the biggest Brazilian esports organizations, and with the help of Aspas, the team became the first South American organization to win a world title - VCT Champions 2022. Among the best Duelists in the world, Aspas is one of the most popular and successful players in Valorant esports.

4) Leo

Leo "Leo" Jannesson (Image via Riot Games)

19-year-old Leo "Leo" Jannesson from Sweden has been playing for Fnatic since 2022. He has an impressive rating of 1.25 from a total of 6538 rounds played, a first-blood success rate of 63%, and a 22% headshot rate.

Being one of the best clutch players in the game, Leo can win 1v3 or 1v2 scenarios with ease. He amazed everyone with the way he played Sova in VCT 2023.

He is excellent at utilizing his utility and can quickly determine where the enemy is hiding, even when the latter is behind walls or boxes. What makes Leo special is his consistency; he is arguably one of the best Initiators in the game.

5) Alfajer

Emir "Alfajer" Ali Beder (Image via Riot Games)

Emir "Alfajer" Ali Beder is an 18-year-old esports player from Turkey who has been playing for Fnatic since 2022. He mostly plays a Sentinel role and is known for his incredible aim in Valorant. In two out of four tournaments in 2023, Alfajer was the highest-rated player, which shows his dominant and consistent performance.

Despite his low sensitivity — he plays on 0.225 in-game sensitivity and 800 DPI — Alfajer is known for his ability to clutch in 1vX scenarios. Alfajer has implemented spraying into his playstyle, so he sprays in certain situations despite using a burst technique.