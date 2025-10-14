A vast map like Abyss is a great option to execute the best Veto setup in Valorant. Finally available in the game, Veto is the 7th Sentinel Agent to join the roster. His unique abilities are extremely helpful to outplay opponents. Since Abyss mostly has multiple corners, pathways, and elevated areas, Veto can excel here as a crucial agent. While many are still unearthing the best ways to use him, this guide will help you make him a part of the meta.

Ad

This article covers the best Veto setup on Abyss in Valorant.

Valorant: Best Veto setup on Abyss guide

Since Abyss is considered an attacker's side map, Veto’s abilities will play a crucial role in holding the sides. There are two sites on this map: A and B, where Veto’s abilities can tricky setups can easily outplay opponents.

Best Veto setup on Abyss in Defense

Ad

Trending

Abyss A Site

Place Veto’s first Crosscut ability just behind the wall on the stairs of the A Site Security area.

Veto's Crosscut setup on Abyss in Defense Site A (Image via Riot Games)

Use the second Crosscut ability on A tower as shown in the image.

Ad

Veto's Crosscut setup on A Tower in Defense Site A (Image via Riot Games)

For Chokehold, there are various positions, but the most effective are present near the A Site mid create or behind the A Site entrance pillar, as shown in the image.

Ad

Use the Chokehold near the A main box to catch enemies off guard (Image via Riot Games)

Use Veto’s Interceptor ability just on top of A Tower. To set up this ability, jump a bit and place it at the top.

Ad

Use the Interceptor ability just on top of A Tower (Image via Riot Games)

How to play with these Veto setups on A Site (Defense)

Ad

After setting up everything, you can take an early peek from A Main. If you manage to get a kill or even miss your shot, you can quickly teleport to A Tower to stay safe. From there, you have the option to re-peek enemies if not smoked off.

If they smoke off the area, you can teleport again to A Security to switch up your position. These setups allow you to reposition quickly, outsmart your opponents, and, if lucky, secure a few frags without incurring much damage.

Ad

Read more - Valorant Veto Agent: Abilities, ultimate, class, and more

Abyss B Site

Place the first Crosscut ability near the B Site's wooden box as shown in the image.

Use the Crosscut ability near the B Site wooden box (Image via Riot Games)

Place the second Crosscut ability on the B Tower.

Ad

Another Crosscut ability near the B Tower (Image via Riot Games)

Use the Chokehold in front of the B Danger where enemies jump onto enter the plant site.

Ad

Use the Chockhold near B Danger to achieve the Best Veto setup (Image via Riot Games)

Use Veto's Interceptor ability above the wooden box where you previously set his first Crosscut. To do this, climb onto the box and jump slightly before throwing the Interceptor so it lands high on the wall as shown in the image. This will help you disable enemies' abilities and make it harder for them to push in B Site.

Ad

Use the Interceptor above the B Site wooden box (Image via Riot Games)

How to play with these Veto setups on the B Site (Defense)

Ad

After setting up, you can take an initial peek from the B Site plant zone. After taking your shot, quickly teleport to the wooden box for a better angle. From there, you can hold your position and try to pick off enemies pushing in.

If they spot your location or start pushing aggressively, teleport again to B Tower. This will help you reposition quickly, take cover, and fight from a much safer spot.

Ad

Best Veto setup on Abyss on Attack

Abyss A Site

Use the Chokehold ability near the Attackers’ spawn. Make sure that it covers the entire area to properly detect enemies' flanks.

Chokehold ability on A Main (Image via Riot Games)

Place the first Crosscut ability just on the top of the A Main pillar, as shown in the image.

Ad

Crosscut ability on A Main pillar (Image via Riot Games)

Place the second Crosscut ability on the extreme corner of A Main.

Ad

Crosscut ability on the extreme corner of A Main (Image via Riot Games)

Place the Interceptor ability just near the A Tower and A Main’s mid box, as shown in the image.

Ad

Interceptor on A Site (Image via Riot Games)

How to play with these Veto setups on the A Site (Attacking)

Ad

With this setup, you can start by teleporting onto the pillar to spot enemies and launch shots even if they smoke off A Main. Otherwise, after your team gains control of A Site, you can also save the teleport for post-plant situations. Here’s what you can do: after staying on the site for a bit and securing a few kills, quickly teleport back to the pillar.

Also read: When does Valorant Season 25 Act 5 competitive queue end?

Ad

When enemies go for the defuse, you can surprise them by peeking from above, catching them completely off guard. After securing a kill, you can reposition to the opposite side and peek again, keeping them guessing your location.

Best Veto setup on Abyss B Site

Place the Chokehold ability on the Mid Bottom, which is a favorite spot for enemies to flank. Alternatively, you can set it up in the B Lobby area to cover another common entry point.

Ad

Best Veto setup for the Chokehold ability (Image via Riot Games)

Use the first Crosscut ability on B Nest as shown in the image below.

Ad

Best Veto setup for the Crosscut ability on B Nest (Image via Riot Games)

Use the second Crosscut ability just below the B Nest near the B Danger area.

Ad

Best Veto setup on B Site post plant (Image via Riot Games)

Place the Interceptor ability on top of the B Site's wooden box that is near the B Link area.

Ad

Best Veto setup for the Interceptor ability (Image via Riot Games)

How to play with these Veto setups on the B Site (Attacking)

Ad

These setups are specifically useful for the post-plant situation. After planting the Spike, stay near the B Plant Zone for a moment to pick off a few enemies or deal some chip damage. Once things start heating up, quickly teleport to the B Main Nest to catch your opponents off guard.

If you notice opponents clocking your position and spamming you, simply teleport down below to stay safe. This strategy can help you secure a few kills and even clutch the round if it comes down to a 1v1 situation.

Ad

This concludes everything you need to know about building the best Veto setup on Abyss in Valorant.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pranoy Dey Pranoy is an esports journalist at Sportskeeda specializing in FPS games like Valorant, Apex Legends, and Call of Duty. He holds a Bachelor's degree in Commerce, but his lifelong passion for video games drove him to take up gaming professionally, and his articles have garnered 1,500,000+ reads in less than two years at Sportskeeda. Pranoy's research process includes collecting first-hand gameplay knowledge and a ton of cross-referencing.



Pranoy has warm memories of frequent visits to gaming cafes in his childhood, playing FPS titles and open-world games like Grand Theft Auto: Vice City to his heart's content. He jumps into solo and multiplayer titles with equal gusto. In a Jumanji-type scenario, he would readily drop into the thrilling world of the Temple Run series and embark on the adventure of a lifetime.



Pranoy follows esports tournaments closely as he values the opportunity to witness high-level gameplay and learn from the top players. PaperRex is his favorite organization at the moment, and he looks up to professional players Demon1 and TenZ.



Beyond gaming, Pranoy's interests include chess and sketching. Know More