Boom Esports vs No Namers: VCT 2022 APAC Stage-1 Challengers Group-A prediction, head-to-head, livestream details, and more

Previewing Boom Esports and No Namers in the VCT APAC Stage-1 Challengers(Image via Sportskeeda)
Previewing Boom Esports and No Namers in the VCT APAC Stage-1 Challengers(Image via Sportskeeda)
Rishab Chakladar
Modified Mar 17, 2022 02:17 AM IST
Feature

Boom Esports is ready to take on No Namers in their opening game of the Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) 2022 APAC Stage-1 Challengers Group-A. The two teams will go up against each other tonight to kickstart their campaign.

The winner of the match will compete against Made in Thailand, who defeated Cerberus Esports in the inaugural Group-Stage match. Whereas, the losing team will face Cerberus Esports tomorrow to keep their tournament dream alive.

FINAL GAME OF THE DAY! #VCTAPAC Challengers Stage 1 - Group Stage - Day 1:Match 1: @MiTHeSports 2 - 1 @cerberus_ces Match 2: @BONKERSOCE 1 - 2 @Persija_Jkt Match 3: @NaosEsports 1 - 2 @ggBleed Match 4: @officialvlt vs Oblivion Force | LIVE NOW!📺: twitch.tv/valorantesport… https://t.co/jAXoog4g7K

Boom Esports and No Namers: Who will win their first game in the VCT 2022 APAC Stage-1 Challengers?

Boom Esports was the champion of the Indonesia Challengers and qualified for the VCT APAC Stage-1 Challengers. Whereas, No Namers qualified for the Group-Stage after being the table toppers of their group in the Play-Ins by defeating Fancy United Esports and Griffin Esports.

#VCTAPACChallengers - Stage 1 - Group Stage - Day 2 Schedule:Match 1: @boomesportsid vs No NamersMatch 2: @pprxteam vs @FANCYUTD Match 3: @XERXIAESPORTS vs @onic_esports Match 4: @SouthBuilt vs @fullsense_gg 📺: twitch.tv/valorantesport… | 11:30 AM GMT+8! https://t.co/1rG9Q7z4X7

Prediction

Considering the current form and firepower, Boom Esports has a higher chance of winning the game tomorrow. The Indonesian side is full of experience, which will surely help them play to their fullest potential in high-pressure situations.

Our campaign in the VCT 2022: APAC Stage 1 Playoffs is right around the corner! Tomorrow, we go up against No Namers as our opening match 🔥Time to rally behind and give our boys the support they need. Let's go!#HungryBeast https://t.co/6BKHB7zwMJ

However, No Namers has displayed an aggressive and explosive performance in the Play-Ins. They will surely try to replicate the same against the Indonesian team as well.

Head-to-heads

The two teams will meet each other for the first time in any official event. Hence, it will surely be interesting to see how they get the better of their opponent in their first matchup.

Recent Results

Boom Esports has lost only once in their last five games in all competitions. Whereas, No Namers has won three of their last five games.

Boom Esports and No Namers recent results and head-to-head (Image via VLR.gg)
Boom Esports and No Namers recent results and head-to-head (Image via VLR.gg)

Potential Lineup

Boom Esports:

  • Gary "blaZek1ng" Dastin
  • David "tehbotoL" Monangin
  • Muhammad Rafi "frostmind" Diandra
  • Rizkie Adla "BerserX" Kusuma
  • Saibani "fl1pzjder" Rahmad

No Namers:

  • Felipe Skye Lim
  • DxN
  • Shun
  • Rodman "Vera" Yap
  • Pierre "Tempz" Heng

When & where to watch

The match between Boom Esports and No Namers in the VCT APAC Stage-1 Challengers Group Stage will be streamed live on the Valorant Champions Tour YouTube and Twitch channels on March 17 from 9.00 am IST

Edited by Saman
