Boom Esports vs No Namers: VCT 2022 APAC Stage-1 Challengers Group-A prediction, head-to-head, livestream details, and more

Boom Esports is ready to take on No Namers in their opening game of the Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) 2022 APAC Stage-1 Challengers Group-A. The two teams will go up against each other tonight to kickstart their campaign.

The winner of the match will compete against Made in Thailand, who defeated Cerberus Esports in the inaugural Group-Stage match. Whereas, the losing team will face Cerberus Esports tomorrow to keep their tournament dream alive.

Boom Esports and No Namers: Who will win their first game in the VCT 2022 APAC Stage-1 Challengers?

Boom Esports was the champion of the Indonesia Challengers and qualified for the VCT APAC Stage-1 Challengers. Whereas, No Namers qualified for the Group-Stage after being the table toppers of their group in the Play-Ins by defeating Fancy United Esports and Griffin Esports.

Prediction

Considering the current form and firepower, Boom Esports has a higher chance of winning the game tomorrow. The Indonesian side is full of experience, which will surely help them play to their fullest potential in high-pressure situations.

However, No Namers has displayed an aggressive and explosive performance in the Play-Ins. They will surely try to replicate the same against the Indonesian team as well.

Head-to-heads

The two teams will meet each other for the first time in any official event. Hence, it will surely be interesting to see how they get the better of their opponent in their first matchup.

Recent Results

Boom Esports has lost only once in their last five games in all competitions. Whereas, No Namers has won three of their last five games.

Boom Esports and No Namers recent results and head-to-head (Image via VLR.gg)

Potential Lineup

Boom Esports:

Gary "blaZek1ng" Dastin

David "tehbotoL" Monangin

Monangin Muhammad Rafi "frostmind" Diandra

Rizkie Adla "BerserX" Kusuma

Saibani "fl1pzjder" Rahmad

No Namers:

Felipe Skye Lim

DxN

Shun

Rodman "Vera" Yap

Pierre "Tempz" Heng

When & where to watch

The match between Boom Esports and No Namers in the VCT APAC Stage-1 Challengers Group Stage will be streamed live on the Valorant Champions Tour YouTube and Twitch channels on March 17 from 9.00 am IST

