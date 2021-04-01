Brax joins TSM Valorant roster as 6th player

TSM’s Valorant team has recruited ex-CSGO player and former T1 star Braxton ‘brax’ Pierce as the 6th man for their roster.

The organization’s announcement came after there were numerous reports and rumors suggesting Brax’s move to TSM.

Brax was infamously part of the seven CSGO players who were permabanned from Valve tournaments after a match-fixing scandal during his time on iBuyPower.

Brax joins TSM’s Valorant roster

Previously in the Valorant pro scene, Brax was a part of T1 where the team struggled to match expectations despite the presence of star talents like Tyler "Skadoodle" Latham and Keven "AZK" Larivière. Brax and AZK both left T1 in February 2021. Since then, Brax has remained a free agent until joining TSM.

TSM, meanwhile, have also been struggling to match their high expectations, with a disappointing 5-6th finish at VCT Stage 1 NA Challengers 3. TSM was one of the most dominant sides in the early days of the Valorant pro scene in NA. They got the most tournament wins during the Ignition Series but fell short of expectations once First Strike and the Valorant Champions Tour came knocking on their door.

Brax was widely considered to be one of America's best young talents before the match-fixing scandal tarnished his image.

TSM Valorant roster now looks like --

Braxton ‘brax‘ Pierce

Taylor ‘drone‘ Johnson

James ‘hazed‘ Cobb

Stephen ‘reltuC‘ Cutler

Yassine ‘Subroza‘ Taoufik

Matthew ‘WARDELL‘ Yu

Taylor ‘Tailored‘ Broomall (Coach)

Some rumors suggested that Brax would replace Hazed on the TSM Valorant roster. But since TSM expanded their roster by taking on Brax as the 6th man, it would be interesting to observe how their team dynamics unfold in the coming days.

The six-man roster has not been a conventional feature for any of the Valorant organizations so far, even though organizations such as Team Heretics, Cloud9 (White and Blue), and NRG are currently experimenting with it. TSM is a fresh addition to this list.