Can you still get the Lobster Spray in Valorant Episode 5 Act 3?

Valorant is a tactical first-person shooter game created and published by Riot Games in June 2021 for Windows. The title quickly became popular with PC gamers, as many pro players switched from CS:GO. Among the several essential items in the game was the Lobster Spray. Unfortunately, those still looking for the spray might be disappointed to learn it has been discontinued.

Players take on the role of Agents, each with unique abilities and playstyles. Items like the spray accentuated the Agent's design or outlook. The game features various modes, including the popular 5v5 objective-based mode, where teams work together to plant or defuse a bomb or carry out a set of objectives.

The Lobster Spray was a highly popular utility item in Valorant

One of the key features of Valorant is its wide variety of cosmetic items that can be obtained through gameplay or by purchasing them with real money or in-game currency. These cosmetics range from weapon skins to character skins and emotes and allow players to customize the appearance of their characters and weapons.

Cosmetics are often released as part of events or updates and may only be available for a limited time. The popular Lobster Spray was available during the game's Episode 2 Act 3 event in the summer of 2021.

The spray was unique because it could be applied to surfaces in the game. It featured a vibrant, cartoonish lobster design and was popular among players who wanted to add whimsy looks to their weapons.

While it may be disappointing for players who missed out on the opportunity to obtain the Lobster Spray, Valorant regularly releases new cosmetics and events, so there will likely be plenty of other opportunities to obtain unique and exciting items in the future.

In addition to cosmetics, Valorant has various items that can be obtained or purchased. This includes Agents who unlock new characters and battle passes. This provides players with challenges and rewards as they progress through the game.

Overall, Valorant is a highly polished competitive shooter that has garnered a dedicated player base since its release. Its wide variety of cosmetics and other in-game items, combined with its engaging gameplay, make it a standout title in the crowded genre. While the Lobster Spray may no longer be available, there are plenty of other exciting items and events to look forward to in Riot's tactical shooter.

In addition to its cosmetics and gameplay-affecting items, Valorant also features a variety of maps. These locations are designed to offer different challenges and mandate unique strategies from those hoping to ace the gameplay.

One of the key aspects of the game's map design is its use of environmental elements. Many of the game's maps feature interactive objects that can be used to gain an advantage over opponents. These elements add an extra layer of depth to the game's tactical gameplay, as players must consider using them to their advantage.

Valorant also has a robust ranking system, which allows players to track their progress and skill level. Players are placed in one of several ranks, ranging from Iron to Radiant, and must win matches and earn points to advance through the ranks. This system adds an extra layer of competition to the game as players strive to improve their skills and reach the highest ranks.

In conclusion, it is a well-rounded and competitive first-person shooter with something to offer everyone. Its variety of cosmetics and gameplay-affecting items, combined with its engaging maps and ranking system, make it a standout title in the genre.

