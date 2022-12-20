Top 5 Valorant weapon skins for free-to-play (F2P) gamers in 2022

Valorant has been on a non-stop rise to the top of the first-person shooter (FPS) genre. For every online multiplayer, the best way for the developers to thank the playerbase for their constant support is to provide them with good cosmetics.

So far, Valorant's developer Riot Games has been able to treat the community with very unique looking weapon skins. They are cool to look at, have satisfying sound effects, and feature some beautiful kill finishers.

The process of buying these skins takes place through Valorant's in-game currency, VP (Valorant points). The prices for these vary according to the category the cosmetics belong to. The question that comes up then is, what about the players who don't want to spend any money? Are there any free skins in the game? The answer is yes.

In Valorant, free cosmetics are mostly only available for secondary weapons. To unlock them, players can grind the game and either complete their Battlepass to acquire Tier 50's free skin or go for the Agent Contracts. Since the former keeps changing with every Act and is hence available for only a limited amount of time, this article will focus on Agent Contract skins.

However, one thing to keep in mind is that these free cosmetics don't have any effects, sound effects or finishers.

Below is a list of the top five Valorant weapon skins for free-to-play (F2P) gamers in 2022.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Exploring the best free skins Valorant has to offer in 2022

5) Wayfarer Sheriff

Wayfarer Sheriff (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Wayfarer Sheriff can be unlocked by completing Tier 10 of Harbor's contract. This is the latest Agent Contract skin to be added to the game. Besides this one, another great cosmetic in Harbor's contract is Tier 1's "That's a Six Spray," which indicates how Harbor is a fan of the cricket.

The Wayfarer Sheriff is amongst the five Sheriffs in the Agent Contracts and is easily the most colorful of them all. The other Agents that have the weapon skin are Jett, Sova, Yoru, and Brimstone. Its look is very reminiscent of Harbor's charming personality in the game.

4) Soul Silencer Ghost

Soul Silencer Ghost (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Soul Silencer Ghost can be unlocked by completing Tier 10 of Omen's Agent Contract. A great cosmetic besides the Ghost in this contract is the Tier 6 Grim Delight Buddy, which seems to have a mysterious origin and therefore continues to go with Omen's character. It is also very cool to look at.

The Soul Silencer Ghost is amongst the four Ghosts in the Agent Contracts. The other Agents that have the weapon skin are Reyna, Astra, and Cypher. It tries to tell a story and it seems as if it has been broken apart into several pieces, but is now tied up together for further use. It generates a lot of curiosity amongst the players about its origin just like Omen.

3) Swooping Frenzy

Swooping Frenzy (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Swooping Frenzy can be unlocked by completing Tier 10 of Skye's contract. The Skye Spray at Tier 7 is a great cosmetic in this since its font for the spray looks very stylish.

The Swooping Frenzy is amongst the four Frenzy skins in the Agent Contracts. The other Agents that have one are Neon, Phoenix, and Breach. The cosmetic is mostly green in color and has some feather artwork (probably from her Guiding Light ability) on one of the handles. This makes it one of the more beautiful-looking Frenzy skins in the Agent Contracts list.

2) Wunderkind Shorty

Wunderkind Shorty (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Wunderkind Shorty can be unlocked by completing Tier 10 Killjoy's contract. Her Nachtelang card at Tier 9 is one of the best looking in the game.

The Wunderkind Shorty is amongst the three Shorty skins in the Agent Contract, and the other Agents that have it are Viper and Fade. The cosmetic is very colorful and also has some sea creatures painted on it. It is easily the cutest offering in the game.

1) Final Chamber Classic

Final Chamber Classic (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Final Chamber Classic can be unlocked by completing Tier 10 of Sage's contract. A fun cosmetic worth looking at in this contract is the All Good Spray in Tier 2.

The Final Chamber Classic is amongst the four other classic skins in Agent Contract. The other Valorant Agents that have one in their contracts are Chamber, KAY/O, and Raze.

Out of all of them, this is the only one that looks as if it's made from a completely different element. It looks very similar to Sage's abilities and hence it can even be speculated that she created the classic through her powers.

As the number of Agents continues to grow in Valorant, it will be exciting to see the free skins that the developers will add in the future. There might even come a day when players finally get a free skin that has sound and visual, or better yet, a finisher.

