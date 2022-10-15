How to claim the 'Ready To Roll' spray in Valorant through Prime Gaming

Riot Games loves keeping the Valorant community engaged by handing away goodies on a monthly basis. They are often in the form of sprays and emotes, and players who like collecting in-game cosmetics always look forward to the releases.

These cosmetics are mostly obtained through Valorant's limited-time Battle Passes. However, some of them can also be obtained through Prime Gaming drops. Completing Agent contracts is one way to obtain free things in the game. Prime Gaming rewards, on the other hand, are unique and only accessible for a short period of time.

How to get 'Ready To Roll' spray in Valorant

Amazon Prime Gaming allows gamers to claim a variety of in-game goodies across many games. Valorant players can do the same by linking their Riot Games account to their Amazon Prime account. After that, they will earn free sprays, weapon skins, gun buddies, and player cards each month.

VALORANT @PlayVALORANT Roll over the competition with the Prime Gaming exclusive “Ready to Roll” Gun Buddy: riot.com/3Cxtmhn Roll over the competition with the Prime Gaming exclusive “Ready to Roll” Gun Buddy: riot.com/3Cxtmhn https://t.co/hDNhDkRC8g

Players must have an active Amazon Prime Gaming account to be eligible for this award. In order to qualify for these drops, they must also link their Riot Games account to their Prime Gaming account. However, because Prime Gaming isn't offered in every country, this incentive will be limited to locations where it is available.

If you are in a Prime Gaming region, here's a brief breakdown of everything you need to do to claim the 'Ready To Roll' spray:

Step 1: Go to the Prime Gaming login page and enter your account information.

Step 2: After logging into Prime Gaming, go to the Loot menu and pick Valorant.

Step 3: An icon with the 'Ready To Roll' spray should be accessible on the tab. When you click on this button, you should be prompted to connect it to your Riot Games account.

Step 4: On this page, there should be a section with a login ID and password box. Once the necessary credentials have been entered into the appropriate areas and submitted, both accounts will get connected.

Step 5: If the preceding procedures are followed correctly, the 'Ready To Roll' spray should appear in the game the next time you open Valorant.

Is the 'Ready To Roll' spray available without a Prime Gaming account?

It is doubtful that users without a Prime Gaming account will be able to claim this spray in Valorant. Given that not everyone has access to Prime Gaming, this spray might easily be labeled as a regional exclusive item.

Furthermore, since this is a Prime Gaming drop, the item is likely to be accessible for a short time. Although no exact date has been given, this cosmetic should be accessible until the end of October.

New treasure drops are usually released at the beginning of each month. Riot Games frequently deviates from this timeline, but it's reasonable to anticipate that players will have roughly 14 days, after which they will no longer be able to claim this spray.

Although this spray is not for everyone, it is visually attractive. These cosmetics can also be used as in-game identification. Each one may be used to deliver different messages, making it a viable alternative to regular voice and text chat channels.

