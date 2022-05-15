Cloud9 vs Evil Geniuses: VCT Stage 2 NA Challengers Group B Week 1 prediction, head-to-head, livestream details, and more

Cloud9 will face Evil Geniuses in the final match of the Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) NA Stage 2 Challengers Group Stage Week 1. It will be the second game of the day after the Group A tie between NRG Esports and TSM.

Both teams are drawn in Group B and will play a best-of-three series tonight to kickstart their campaign. Both sides will be looking to make a solid start to the tournament with a win tonight.

Cloud9 and Evil Geniuses: Who wins the series tonight in the VCT NA Stage 2 Challengers

Cloud9 is one of the fan-favorite teams in North America. The team also performed exceptionally well in the previous Challengers but failed to secure the slot in the Reykjavik Masters by a narrow margin. However, Cloud9 will surely try to make it through to the Copenhagen Masters this time.

Whereas, Evil Geniuses is one of the underdogs in this event. Hence, fans are very excited for the thrilling clash between the two sides.

Prediction

Considering the form and firepower of both sides, Cloud9 is undoubtedly the favorite to win the series tonight. The tactical and mechanical prowess of the team has been one of the best in the region. With players like Nathan "leaf" Orf and Anthony "vanity," Malaspina in the team Cloud9 can also dominate the game.

However, Evil Geniuses has changed its Valorant roster, adding Corbin "C0M" Lee and Vincent "Apoth" Le to the team. It will be interesting to see how the team performs with this new lineup.

Head-to-head

Cloud9 and Evil Geniuses have faced each other twice in the past and the former has emerged victorious on both occasions.

Recent results

Both teams have been in decent form recently. Cloud9 has won three of its last five games, while Evil Geniuses has won four.

Cloud9 and Evil Geniuses' recent results and head-to-head (Image via VLR.gg)

Potential lineup

Cloud9

Nathan "leaf" Orf

Anthony "vanity" Malaspina

Son "xeta" Seon-ho

Erick "Xeppaa" Bach

Mitch Semago

Evil Geniuses

Corbin "C0M" Lee

Vincent "Apoth" Le

Kelden "Boostio" Pupello

Jeffrey "Reformed" Lu

Lu Alexander "jawgemo" Mor

When and where to watch

Fans can enjoy a faceoff between Cloud9 and Evil Geniuses in the VCT Stage 2 NA Challengers Group Stage live on the Valorant Champions Tour YouTube and Twitch channels on May 16 from 4:30 am IST.

LIVE POLL Q. Who will win the match? Cloud9 Evil Geniuses 0 votes so far

Edited by Srijan Sen