Cloud9 vs Evil Geniuses: VCT Stage 2 NA Challengers Group B Week 1 prediction, head-to-head, livestream details, and more

Previewing C9 and EG match in the VCT Stage 2 NA Challengers (Image via Sportskeeda)
Previewing C9 and EG match in the VCT Stage 2 NA Challengers (Image via Sportskeeda)
Rishab Chakladar
Rishab Chakladar
Modified May 15, 2022 02:59 PM IST
Feature

Cloud9 will face Evil Geniuses in the final match of the Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) NA Stage 2 Challengers Group Stage Week 1. It will be the second game of the day after the Group A tie between NRG Esports and TSM.

Both teams are drawn in Group B and will play a best-of-three series tonight to kickstart their campaign. Both sides will be looking to make a solid start to the tournament with a win tonight.

The bar has risen. The competition is tighter. The hunger to win is stronger. And the stars of #VCTChallengersNA are ready to put on a show. The Main Event starts on 05.13.22.Featuring: @Marved6 @OfficialXETA @trentFPS @Subroza @Cryocells_🎵 “THE REV3NGE” by @joeyBADASS https://t.co/QwGY9VUn4B

Cloud9 and Evil Geniuses: Who wins the series tonight in the VCT NA Stage 2 Challengers

Cloud9 is one of the fan-favorite teams in North America. The team also performed exceptionally well in the previous Challengers but failed to secure the slot in the Reykjavik Masters by a narrow margin. However, Cloud9 will surely try to make it through to the Copenhagen Masters this time.

Whereas, Evil Geniuses is one of the underdogs in this event. Hence, fans are very excited for the thrilling clash between the two sides.

Prediction

Considering the form and firepower of both sides, Cloud9 is undoubtedly the favorite to win the series tonight. The tactical and mechanical prowess of the team has been one of the best in the region. With players like Nathan "leaf" Orf and Anthony "vanity," Malaspina in the team Cloud9 can also dominate the game.

However, Evil Geniuses has changed its Valorant roster, adding Corbin "C0M" Lee and Vincent "Apoth" Le to the team. It will be interesting to see how the team performs with this new lineup.

youtube-cover

Head-to-head

Cloud9 and Evil Geniuses have faced each other twice in the past and the former has emerged victorious on both occasions.

Recent results

Both teams have been in decent form recently. Cloud9 has won three of its last five games, while Evil Geniuses has won four.

Cloud9 and Evil Geniuses&#039; recent results and head-to-head (Image via VLR.gg)
Cloud9 and Evil Geniuses' recent results and head-to-head (Image via VLR.gg)

Potential lineup

Cloud9

  • Nathan "leaf" Orf
  • Anthony "vanity" Malaspina
  • Son "xeta" Seon-ho
  • Erick "Xeppaa" Bach
  • Mitch Semago

Evil Geniuses

  • Corbin "C0M" Lee
  • Vincent "Apoth" Le
  • Kelden "Boostio" Pupello
  • Jeffrey "Reformed" Lu
  • Alexander "jawgemo" Mor

When and where to watch

Fans can enjoy a faceoff between Cloud9 and Evil Geniuses in the VCT Stage 2 NA Challengers Group Stage live on the Valorant Champions Tour YouTube and Twitch channels on May 16 from 4:30 am IST.

Q. Who will win the match?

Cloud9

Evil Geniuses

हिन्दी