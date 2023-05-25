Cloud9 vs Leviatán - VCT Americas League 2023 Playoffs: Predictions, where to watch, and more

The elimination phase of the VCT Americas League 2023 Playoffs officially starts today, as the two teams' journey in the League will end today. Only a single spot for the VCT 2023 Masters Tokyo and VCT Champions 2023 is up for grabs, with four teams vying to lock the final spot. Cloud9 will face off against Leviatán, as both teams are looking to bounce back in the lower bracket to have a chance at qualifying for VCT 2023 Masters Tokyo and VCT Champions 2023, as well as be in the running to win the 2023 VCT Americas title.

Cloud9 vs Leviatán - Who will win the second lower-bracket quarterfinals match in the VCT Americas League?

Predictions

Cloud9 has looked like one of the strongest teams in the world. After adding rookie players Dylan "runi" Cade and Jake "jakee" Anderson, the team has completely transformed into a dominant force in the Americas region.

The supporting crew of runi and jakee have allowed the core of Erick "Xeppaa" Bach, Nathan "leaf" Orf, and Jordan "Zellsis" Montemurro to put up big numbers and showcase their talent. Cloud9's teamwork and chemistry have also been exceptional, with multiple creative set-plays and strategies to catch opponents off guard.

Leviatán was hyped up to be one of the early favorites to be contenders for the Americas title. The team is renowned for its incredible fundamentals and strategies. However, their performance has been disappointing, failing to meet the high expectations set for them.

IGL and star player Francisco "kiNgg" Aravena has had a significant impact on their games and is often touted as one of the best players in the region. However, the rest of the team has failed to live up to the hype. Leviatán is determined to bounce back to reach its true potential.

LEVIATAN @LeviatanGG



Vení a alentarnos en nuestros HQ y en nuestro partido de PLAYOFFS



¡Te esperamos!



Recordamos que para ingresar es obligatorio recibir mail de confirmación



forms.gle/pnzwCECzUUJdQo…



Vivilo también en nuestro Discord



… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… ¡PLAYOFFS WATCHPARTY EN ARGENTINA!Vení a alentarnos en nuestros HQ y en nuestro partido de PLAYOFFS #VCTAMERICAS ¡Te esperamos!Recordamos que para ingresar es obligatorio recibir mail de confirmaciónVivilo también en nuestro Discord ¡PLAYOFFS WATCHPARTY EN ARGENTINA! 🇦🇷Vení a alentarnos en nuestros HQ y en nuestro partido de PLAYOFFS #VCTAMERICAS ¡Te esperamos! Recordamos que para ingresar es obligatorio recibir mail de confirmación▶ forms.gle/pnzwCECzUUJdQo…Vivilo también en nuestro Discord▶… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/tsubvUVDbT

Cloud9 are the favorites to win this series despite being routed by Evil Geniuses in their previous matchup. Cloud9's anti-stratting and set-plays should be the final nail in the coffin for Leviatán's run in the Americas League, as their basic strategies and lack of adaptation can be thoroughly exploited by Cloud9's playstyle.

Head-to-head

Cloud9 faced off against Leviatán in the seventh week of the regular season. Cloud9 was able to comfortably able to dispatch Leviatán with a 2-0 victory. Leviatán could only muster eleven round wins across the entire series.

Recent results

Cloud9 firmly concluded their regular season with a seven-game win streak. This was broken by Evil Geniuses, who dominated Cloud9 in a 2-0 victory in the upper-brack semifinals.

Leviatán had an underwhelming finish to their regular season. They barely scrapped their way into the brackets stage with a three-game losing streak. They had a close series vs. Brazilian representatives FURIA Esports but were ultimately defeated by a 1-2 scoreline.

Expected lineups

Cloud 9

Nathan "leaf" Orf

Orf Erick "Xeppaa" Bach

Bach Jordan "Zellsis" Montemurro

Montemurro Jake "jakee" Anderson

Anderson Dylan "runi" Cade (IGL)

Cade (IGL) Matthew "mCe" Elmore (Coach)

Leviatán

Francisco "kiNgg" Aravena (IGL)

Aravena (IGL) Vicente " Tacolilla " Compagnon

" Compagnon Fabian " Shyy " Usnayo

" Usnayo Roberto " Mazino " Bugueño

" Bugueño Agustin " nzr " Ibarra

" Ibarra Rodrigo "Onur" Dalmagro (Coach)

When and where to watch

Avid VCT viewers can watch the second lower-bracket quarterfinals of the VCT 2023 Americas playoffs on the official Valorant Americas Twitch and Youtube channels. The game will be streamed in regional languages like Portuguese and Spanish.

Cloud9 will face off against Leviatán in an elimination battle on May 26, 2023, at 5:30 AM IST / 2:00 AM CEST / 5:00 PM PDT (May 25, 2023)

Poll : 0 votes