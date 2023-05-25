FURIA Esports vs NRG - VCT Americas League 2023 Playoffs: Predictions, where to watch, and more

The VCT Americas League 2023 Playoffs stage is in full swing, with two teams already locking a spot in VCT 2023 Masters Tokyo and VCT Champions 2023. Today's matches will see the elimination of the first two teams from the Americas bracket stage. The first matchup features Brazil's FURIA Esports taking on the North American organization NRG.

The winners of this match will face the winner of Cloud 9 vs. Leviatán for the final spot at VCT 2023 Masters Tokyo and VCT Champions 2023.

FURIA Esports vs NRG - Who will win the first lower-bracket quarterfinals match in the VCT Americas League?

Predictions

FURIA is one of the most explosive teams in the Americas circuit. The team has huge amounts of raw mechanical skill and aim. The core of Douglas "dgzin" Silva, Leonardo "mwzera" Serratti, and Khalil "Khalil" Schmidt can go toe-to-toe against any opponent when they are playing at their peak form.

NRG is a top-tier team and amongst the best teams in the world. They have world-class shot-calling in the form of IGL Pujan "FiNESSE" Mehta and Austin "Crashies" Roberts. The team also has a heap of individual talent, with star players Samuel "s0m" Oh and Ardis "Ardiis" Svarenieks being able to single-handedly take over a game.

NRG are the favorites heading into this series. Despite both teams having some issues with inconsistent gameplay, NRG has shown they can adapt and bounce back from losses. FURIA's one-dimensional and chaotic playstyle will not be able to power them through the anti-stratting and shot-calling of NRG.

Head-to-head

FURIA Esports and NRG previously faced off in the sixth week of the regular season. NRG were able to close out the tightly contested series with a 2-1 scoreline.

Recent results

FURIA Esports had a solid start to their playoff run by defeating Leviatán with a 2-1 scoreline. FURIA were outclassed entirely in their next match in the upper-bracket semifinals versus regional rivals, LOUD. They managed only to win nine rounds across two maps.

NRG ended the regular season with a strong five-game winning streak. NRG was unable to ride this momentum in their upper-bracket quarterfinals game as they suffered a shock defeat against Evil Geniuses

Expected lineups

FURIA Esports

Gabriel "qck" Lima

Lima Khalil "Khalil" Schmidt

Schmidt Matheus "mazin" Araújo (IGL)

Araújo (IGL) Douglas "dgzin" Silva

Silva Leonardo "mwzera" Serrati

Serrati Carlos "Carlão" Mohn (Coach)

NRG Esports

Pujan " FiNESSE " Mehta (IGL)

" Mehta (IGL) Sam " s0m " Oh

" Oh Austin " crashies " Roberts

" Roberts Ardis " ardiis " Svarenieks

" Svarenieks Victor " Victor " Wong

" Wong Chet "Chet" Singh (Coach)

When and where to watch

Fans worldwide can watch the first lower-bracket quarterfinals matchup of the VCT Americas League playoffs on the official Valorant Americas Twitch and Youtube channels. The matchup will also be streamed in other languages, such as Spanish and Portuguese.

FURIA Esports will face off against NRG on May 25, 2023, at 1:00 PM PDT / 10:00 PM CEST / 1:30 AM IST (May 26, 2023)

