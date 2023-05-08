NRG Esports vs FURIA - VCT Americas League: Predictions, where to watch, and more

The VCT Americas League features franchised teams from NA, LATAM, and Brazil battling it out. These teams have been competing to stay in the top six of the Regular Season to make it to the Playoffs. From there, the top three teams will qualify for the Masters Tokyo. Week 6 will conclude with a match between NA's NRG Esports and Brazil's FURIA.

Map 1 - Haven: LEV 13-4

Week 6 Day 2 featured two matchups. LOUD and 100 Thieves first faced each other, with the former maintaining their top position with a 2-0 win in the BO3 (Best of Three) series. The second match was between the two LATAM teams, Leviatán and KRU Esports. Leviatán dominated, winning the BO3 series 2-0.

NRG Esports vs FURIA - Who will outperform other in VCT Americas League?

As the season starts to near its end, the battle for playoffs only becomes more intense. Who will come out on top in Week 6 of #VCTAmericas

Predictions

NRG Esports had a great showing at the VCT LOCK//IN as the team pushed LOUD to their absolute limit. However, the same can't be said for their performance in the VCT Americas League. NRG has won only three out of their six series so far.

FURIA has had a good run in 2023. Their performance at LOCK//IN was fairly decent, but in the Americas League, they have won four out of their six series and were also in the top two on the table in the initial weeks.

Statistically, the matchup favors FURIA. However, NRG Esports comprises experienced players who have tasted a lot of success in the past. Thus, the match will be close and could go either way.

#FURIAShot EP1 ta no ar com o backstage e tudo que você não viu da #FURIAVAL na Liga das Américas de VALORANT!

Head-to-head

The two teams have not faced each other before.

Recent results

NRG's last match was against 100 Thieves in the league, where they won the BO3 series 2-0.

that's OUR skye and here's how he clutches in VALORANT

FURIA's last match was against MIBR. They clinched the BO3 series 2-0.

Potential Lineups

NRG Esports

Pujan " FNS " Mehta (IGL)

" Mehta (IGL) Sam " s0m " Oh

" Oh Austin " crashies " Roberts

" Roberts Ardis " ardiis " Svarenieks

" Svarenieks Victor " Victor " Wong

" Wong Chet "Chet" Singh (Coach)

FURIA

Gabriel " qck" Lima

Lima Khalil " Khalil " Schmidt

" Schmidt Matheus " mazin" Araújo

Araújo Douglas " dgzin" Silva

Silva Leonardo " mwzera" Serrati

Serrati Carlos "Carlão" Mohn (Coach)

When and where to watch

Fans can watch the match on the official VCT Americas League YouTube and Twitch channels or tune in to watch parties hosted by streamers and pro players. The match will take place on Monday, May 8, at 12 pm PDT/ 9 pm CEST/ 12:30 am IST (next day).

