Cloud9 vs MIBR - VCT Americas League: Predictions, where to watch, and more

The VCT Americas has been able to showcase some exciting matches for its viewers. The Regular Season is about to begin with Week 6 and will make winning extremely crucial for certain teams if they want to make it to the Playoffs. The top three teams from the Playoffs will then qualify for VCT Masters Tokyo. Week 6 will begin with two matchups, and one of them is between NA's Cloud9 and Brazil's MIBR.

Week 5 ended with an extremely entertaining match between KRU Esports and LOUD. KRU is amongst the few teams that have successfully defeated LOUD in the past, and it looked like history was about to repeat itself. However, LOUD pulled themselves back into form after their loss on the first map Pearl and won the BO3 (Best of Three) series by 2-1.

Cloud9 vs MIBR - Who will be victorious in this matchup at the VCT Americas League?

Predictions

Cloud9's future in Valorant was doubtful as they saw the departure of the players yay and Vanity. However, the new roster has surprised and surpassed everyone's expectations, as they are currently in second place on the table. Cloud9 has won five out of their six matches at the Americas League so far.

MIBR hasn't had a great time in 2023. From being eliminated in their first match at VCT LOCK//IN to not finding wins at the Americas League, the team has been struggling. They have managed to find success at times, but they need a lot more to qualify for the Playoffs. So far, MIBR has won only two out of their six matches in the VCT Americas League.

Cloud9 is heavily favored in this matchup, as the team has been looking really strong, both strategically and structurally. However, MIBR has to win this if they want to make it to the Playoffs.

Head-to-head

These teams have not faced each other before.

Recent results

Cloud9's last matchup was against Sentinels, where they absolutely dominated the entire series and won the BO3 by 2-0.

MIBR's most recent match was against FURIA. Despite their best efforts, MIBR lost the BO3 series by 0-2 to FURIA.

Potential lineups

Cloud9

Dylan " runi " Cade (IGL)

" Cade (IGL) Jake " jakee " Anderson

" Anderson Nathan " leaf " Orf

" Orf Erick " Xeppaa " Bach

" Bach Jordan " Zellsis " Montemurro

" Montemurro Matthew "mCe" Elmore (Coach)

MIBR

João " jzz" Pedro

Pedro Leandro " frz" Gomes

Gomes Olavo " heat " Marcelo

" Marcelo Murillo " murizzz " Tuchtenhagen (IGL)

" Tuchtenhagen (IGL) Matheus " RgLMeister " Rodigoli

" Rodigoli Matheus "bzkA" Tarasconi (Coach)

When and where to watch

Interested readers can watch the match on the official YouTube and Twitch channels of VCT Americas League. They can also tune into watchparties by streamers and pro players. The match will take place on Saturday, May 6 at 3 pm PST/ 12 pm CET/ 3:30 am IST (next day).

