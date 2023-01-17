Corey Valorant settings (2023): Crosshair, configuration, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

Fans of Valorant esports have quite a lot to look forward to as we enter the 2023 season of the Valorant Champions Tour. One of the most exciting prospects that fans of North American teams need to keep an eye out for is the 23-year-old Duelist, Corey "corey" Nigra.
Corey is a young and proven esports talent who currently represents TSM in the Valorant Challengers League 2023: North America. His in-game role is predominantly that of a Duelist, as he was often seen playing Agents like Raze, Jett, Neon, and Phoenix throughout the 2022 season.
Prior to the Chamber nerfs in patch 5.12, corey was also occasionally seen playing the French Sentinel.
Everything to know about TSM corey's Valorant settings and configurations in 2023
Currently, corey is one of North America's most promising individuals in Valorant's pro scene. However, Riot Games' tactical shooter was not the youngster's pathway to fame.
corey kicked off his esports career with Overwatch in 2017. He represented a few teams during his time as a pro, and competed in various events like the 2018 Overwatch Contenders League, Overwatch League Regular Season 2019, and the Overwatch World Cup 2019. He was also recognized as a Role Star in the Damage category for his contributions in the 2019 OWL season.
After competing in Overwatch for almost four years, corey made the switch to Valorant. He made his debut for FaZe Clan in June 2020, and remained with them until the start of 2022. Corey was officially acquired by TSM in January 2022, and has since represented the organization as their primary Duelist in various esports endeavors.
In this article, players can find the various in-game settings and configurations used by corey in 2023, in his career as a pro Valorant player for TSM.
Mouse settings
- DPI: 800
- Sensitivity: 0.321
- eDPI: 256.8
- Zoom Sensitivity: 1
- Hz: 1000
- Windows Sensitivity: 6
- Raw Input Buffer: Off
Crosshair
Primary
- Color: White
- Crosshair Color: #00FFFF
- Outlines: Off
- Center Dot: Off
Inner Lines
- Show Inner Lines: On
- Inner Line Opacity: 1
- Inner Line Length: 3
- Inner Line Thickness: 2
- Inner Line Offset: 2
- Movement Error: Off
- Firing Error: Off
Outer Lines
- Show Outer Lines: Off
- Movement Error: Off
- Firing Error: Off
Keybinds
- Walk: L-Shift
- Crouch: L-Ctrl
- Jump: Mouse Wheel Down
- Use Object: F
- Equip Primary Weapon: 1
- Equip Secondary Weapon: 2
- Equip Melee Weapon: 3
- Equip Spike: 4
- Use/Equip Ability 1: E
- Use/Equip Ability 2: Q
- Use/Equip Ability 3: C
- Use/Equip Ability (Ultimate): X
Map settings
- Rotate: Rotate
- Fixed Orientation: Based On the Side
- Keep Player-Centered: Off
- Minimap Size: 1.1
- Minimap Zoom: 0.9
- Minimap Vision Cones: On
- Show Map Region Names: Never
Video Settings
General
- Resolution: 1920x1080
- Aspect Ratio: 16:9
- Aspect Ratio Method: Fill
- Display Mode: Fullscreen
Graphics Quality
- Multithreaded Rendering: On
- Material Quality: Low
- Texture Quality: Low
- Detail Quality: Low
- UI Quality: Low
- Vignette: Off
- VSync: Off
- Anti-Aliasing: MSAA 4x
- Anisotropic Filtering: 4x
- Improve Clarity: On
- Experimental Sharpening: Unknown
- Bloom: Off
- Distortion: Off
- Cast Shadows: On
Accessibility
- Enemy Highlight Color: Unknown
Peripherals
- Monitor: HP OMEN 24.5"
- Mouse: Logitech G Pro X Superlight
- Mousepad: Logitech G640
- Keyboard: Corsair K70 RGB
- Headset: Logitech G Pro X Headset
Readers can try out corey's in-game settings and configurations to get a fair idea of how a professional esports athlete plays the game. By combining his settings with the right amount of effort, they can work towards becoming the best possible version of themselves.