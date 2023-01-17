Corey Valorant settings (2023): Crosshair, configuration, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

Fans of Valorant esports have quite a lot to look forward to as we enter the 2023 season of the Valorant Champions Tour. One of the most exciting prospects that fans of North American teams need to keep an eye out for is the 23-year-old Duelist, Corey "corey" Nigra.

Corey is a young and proven esports talent who currently represents TSM in the Valorant Challengers League 2023: North America. His in-game role is predominantly that of a Duelist, as he was often seen playing Agents like Raze, Jett, Neon, and Phoenix throughout the 2022 season.

Prior to the Chamber nerfs in patch 5.12, corey was also occasionally seen playing the French Sentinel.

Everything to know about TSM corey's Valorant settings and configurations in 2023

TSM #TSM100 @TSM Chilling in the Lower Bracket.



See you tomorrow for the clout rematch 🫡 Chilling in the Lower Bracket.See you tomorrow for the clout rematch 🫡 https://t.co/9BLCMRIvUU

Currently, corey is one of North America's most promising individuals in Valorant's pro scene. However, Riot Games' tactical shooter was not the youngster's pathway to fame.

corey kicked off his esports career with Overwatch in 2017. He represented a few teams during his time as a pro, and competed in various events like the 2018 Overwatch Contenders League, Overwatch League Regular Season 2019, and the Overwatch World Cup 2019. He was also recognized as a Role Star in the Damage category for his contributions in the 2019 OWL season.

After competing in Overwatch for almost four years, corey made the switch to Valorant. He made his debut for FaZe Clan in June 2020, and remained with them until the start of 2022. Corey was officially acquired by TSM in January 2022, and has since represented the organization as their primary Duelist in various esports endeavors.

In this article, players can find the various in-game settings and configurations used by corey in 2023, in his career as a pro Valorant player for TSM.

Note: This data has been procured from prosettings.net.

TSM #TSM100 @TSM fk crosshairs, how close do y'all sit to your monitor? fk crosshairs, how close do y'all sit to your monitor? https://t.co/hyagR8D3H5

Mouse settings

DPI: 800

Sensitivity: 0.321

eDPI: 256.8

Zoom Sensitivity: 1

Hz: 1000

Windows Sensitivity: 6

Raw Input Buffer: Off

Crosshair

Primary

Color: White

Crosshair Color: #00FFFF

Outlines: Off

Center Dot: Off

Inner Lines

Show Inner Lines: On

Inner Line Opacity: 1

Inner Line Length: 3

Inner Line Thickness: 2

Inner Line Offset: 2

Movement Error: Off

Firing Error: Off

Outer Lines

Show Outer Lines: Off

Movement Error: Off

Firing Error: Off

Keybinds

Walk: L-Shift

Crouch: L-Ctrl

Jump: Mouse Wheel Down

Use Object: F

Equip Primary Weapon: 1

Equip Secondary Weapon: 2

Equip Melee Weapon: 3

Equip Spike: 4

Use/Equip Ability 1: E

Use/Equip Ability 2: Q

Use/Equip Ability 3: C

Use/Equip Ability (Ultimate): X

Map settings

Rotate: Rotate

Fixed Orientation: Based On the Side

Keep Player-Centered: Off

Minimap Size: 1.1

Minimap Zoom: 0.9

Minimap Vision Cones: On

Show Map Region Names: Never

Video Settings

General

Resolution: 1920x1080

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Aspect Ratio Method: Fill

Display Mode: Fullscreen

Graphics Quality

Multithreaded Rendering: On

Material Quality: Low

Texture Quality: Low

Detail Quality: Low

UI Quality: Low

Vignette: Off

VSync: Off

Anti-Aliasing: MSAA 4x

Anisotropic Filtering: 4x

Improve Clarity: On

Experimental Sharpening: Unknown

Bloom: Off

Distortion: Off

Cast Shadows: On

Accessibility

Enemy Highlight Color: Unknown

Peripherals

Monitor: HP OMEN 24.5"

Mouse: Logitech G Pro X Superlight

Mousepad: Logitech G640

Keyboard: Corsair K70 RGB

Headset: Logitech G Pro X Headset

Readers can try out corey's in-game settings and configurations to get a fair idea of how a professional esports athlete plays the game. By combining his settings with the right amount of effort, they can work towards becoming the best possible version of themselves.

