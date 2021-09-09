Could the XP boost for Valorant Battlepass owners create any kind of difference in progression?

Riot Games introduced an XP boost feature for the Premium Battlepass holders in Valorant along with the Episode 3 Act 2 patch 3.05 and the new Fracture map.

Riot Games' first-person shooter, Valorant, is currently one of the most popular competitive esports game. The unique balance between tactical gameplay abilities and skillful weapon gunplay has made the game a popular choice.

Similar to previous acts, Valorant Episode 3 Act 2 brings a new Battlepass for players to grind and unlock. Interestingly, Episode 3 Act 2 also brings a new XP boost feature for the Premium Battlepass holders. While this will certainly encourage players to purchase the Battlepass, the real question remains, will it create a major difference in progression?

Premium Valorant Battlepass holders will get 3% XP boost

Similar to other free-to-play titles, Riot Games has implemented a Battlepass system for Valorant. The Battlepass is a middle ground between an outright "pay-to-own" system and an "unlocking through playing the game" system. While the Battlepass content has been getting lackluster over the last few iterations, as Riot pushes for a more direct-purchase of weapon skins, it still provides some great cosmetic content for players to enjoy.

Episode 3 Act 2 goes live! Patch 3.05 brings ability damage updates for three Agents, Rank distribution adjustments, and new bonus XP for Premium Battlepass owners. Read it here: https://t.co/uhzXwjKn1P pic.twitter.com/4C4TndIMMN — VALORANT (@PlayVALORANT) September 8, 2021

With the 3.05 patch, Riot Games is introducing a XP boost feature for Premium Battlepass holders. This means that players who have purchased the Premium Battlepass will gain 3% more XP points, which in turn will help players unlock the tiers faster.

Often times players will decide to complete the Battlepass first and then unlock the premium tier. However, with this new XP boost feature, players will also be encouraged to purchase the Battlepass first, then proceed to grind and unlock it.

While 3% is a relative boost, it certainly doesn’t hand the unlock tiers to players. They still have to grind almost an equal amount to unlock the tiers and get the different items. On the other hand, it also doesn’t make it impossible for players with no Premium pass to complete the Battlepass events.

In conclusion, while there is a difference in progression rate between Premium Battlepass holders and free Battlepass holders in Valorant, it is quite marginal, and will make a bit of a difference in the longrun.

