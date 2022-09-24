Crosshair profiles of all players from Valorant Champions 2022 Istanbul - yay, stax, Boaster, and more

Sixteen of the best Valorant rosters in the world convened in Istanbul, Turkey, between August 31 and September 18, to compete for the title of VCT Champions 2022. After more than two weeks of enticing matchups, one of Brazil's leading rosters, LOUD, was crowned champions.

LOUD defeated OpTic Gaming in a five-map entertainer to claim the throne of the world champions, marking the conclusion of Valorant's second-ever annual tournament circuit. Valorant enthusiasts from all over the world gathered at the Volkswagen Arena in Istanbul to spectate this annual event.

Crosshair profile codes of all Valorant teams and players who competed in the recent VCT Champions 2022 Istanbul

Valorant Champions 2022: Istanbul featured teams from various regions like Asia Pacific (APAC), EMEA, North America, Brazil, Latin America, Japan and Korea. With such a diverse set of talent competing on this grand stage, fans had the opportunity to witness an astounding display of skill from every single participant.

Listed below are the crosshair codes of all the professional Valorant players who competed in the Valorant Champions 2022: Istanbul.

OpTic Gaming

FNS - 0;P;c;1;o;1;0l;3;0o;5;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0

0;P;c;1;o;1;0l;3;0o;5;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0 Victor - 0;P;h;0;f;0;0l;4;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0

0;P;h;0;f;0;0l;4;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0 crashies - 0;s;1;P;c;1;h;0;f;0;0l;4;0o;2;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0

0;s;1;P;c;1;h;0;f;0;0l;4;0o;2;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0 yay - 0;P;h;0;f;0;0l;4;0o;0;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0

0;P;h;0;f;0;0l;4;0o;0;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0 Marved - 0;P;c;1;h;0;f;0;0l;3;0o;2;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0

XSET

AYRIN - 0;P;c;5;h;0;0l;4;0o;2;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0

0;P;c;5;h;0;0l;4;0o;2;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0 BcJ - 0;s;1;P;c;5;o;0.116;f;0;m;1;0l;3;0o;1;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0

0;s;1;P;c;5;o;0.116;f;0;m;1;0l;3;0o;1;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0 dephh - 0;P;h;0;0l;5;0o;2;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0

0;P;h;0;0l;5;0o;2;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0 zekken - 0;s;1;P;c;8;u;D099E2FF;o;1;d;1;b;1;0l;0;0o;0;0a;0;0f;0;1b;0;S;c;0;s;0.5;o;1

0;s;1;P;c;8;u;D099E2FF;o;1;d;1;b;1;0l;0;0o;0;0a;0;0f;0;1b;0;S;c;0;s;0.5;o;1 Cryocells - 0;s;1;P;h;0;0l;4;0o;2;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0

FunPlus Phoenix

ANGE1 - 0;P;h;0;d;1;f;0;0l;3;0o;1;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0

0;P;h;0;d;1;f;0;0l;3;0o;1;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0 Shao - 0;P;c;7;h;0;f;0;m;1;0l;4;0o;0;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0

0;P;c;7;h;0;f;0;m;1;0l;4;0o;0;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0 Zyppan - 0;s;1;P;h;0;0l;4;0o;0;0a;1;0f;0;1t;1;1l;0;1o;0;1m;0;1f;0

0;s;1;P;h;0;0l;4;0o;0;0a;1;0f;0;1t;1;1l;0;1o;0;1m;0;1f;0 SUYGETSU - 0;P;h;0;f;0;s;0;0t;5;0l;20;0o;7;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0

0;P;h;0;f;0;s;0;0t;5;0l;20;0o;7;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0 ardiis - 0;s;1;P;h;0;s;0;0l;3;0o;0;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0

Fnatic

Boaster - 0;s;1;P;c;5;o;1;d;1;f;0;s;0;0l;0;0a;1;0f;0;1t;0;1l;0;1o;0;1a;0;1f;0;S;c;1;o;1

0;s;1;P;c;5;o;1;d;1;f;0;s;0;0l;0;0a;1;0f;0;1t;0;1l;0;1o;0;1a;0;1f;0;S;c;1;o;1 Mistic - 0;s;1;P;o;1;f;0;0t;1;0l;2;0o;2;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0

0;s;1;P;o;1;f;0;0t;1;0l;2;0o;2;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0 Derke - 0;s;1;P;o;1;d;1;f;0;s;0;0t;0;0l;1;0o;0;0a;1;0f;0;1t;0;1l;1;1o;0;1a;1;1m;0;1f;0;S;o;1

0;s;1;P;o;1;d;1;f;0;s;0;0t;0;0l;1;0o;0;0a;1;0f;0;1t;0;1l;1;1o;0;1a;1;1m;0;1f;0;S;o;1 Enzo - 0;s;1;P;c;5;h;0;f;0;0t;1;0o;1;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0;S;s;0.8

0;s;1;P;c;5;h;0;f;0;0t;1;0o;1;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0;S;s;0.8 Alfajer - 0;s;1;P;c;5;o;1;d;1;z;3;0b;0;1b;0;S;s;0.628;o;1

LOUD

pANcada - 0;P;c;1;h;0;s;0;0l;3;0o;2;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0

0;P;c;1;h;0;s;0;0l;3;0o;2;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0 Sacy - 0;P;h;0;0t;1;0l;4;0o;1;0a;1;0f;0;1t;3;1o;2;1a;1;1m;0;1f;0

0;P;h;0;0t;1;0l;4;0o;1;0a;1;0f;0;1t;3;1o;2;1a;1;1m;0;1f;0 Saadhak - 0;P;c;1;o;1;f;0;0l;4;0o;2;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0

0;P;c;1;o;1;f;0;0l;4;0o;2;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0 aspas - 0;P;c;5;o;1;d;1;z;3;f;0;0b;0;1b;0

0;P;c;5;o;1;d;1;z;3;f;0;0b;0;1b;0 Less - 0;P;o;0;0t;1;0l;2;0o;0;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0

Leviatan

Tacolilla - 0;s;1;P;h;0;0l;4;0o;0;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0;S;c;5;s;0.75

0;s;1;P;h;0;0l;4;0o;0;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0;S;c;5;s;0.75 Melser - 0;P;c;1;h;0;f;0;0l;4;0o;2;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0

0;P;c;1;h;0;f;0;0l;4;0o;2;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0 adverso - 0;P;c;7;h;0;0l;3;0o;2;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0

0;P;c;7;h;0;0l;3;0o;2;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0 kiNgg - 0;P;c;7;h;0;0l;3;0o;2;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0

0;P;c;7;h;0;0l;3;0o;2;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0 Shyy - 0;P;o;0;0b;0;1l;4;1o;0;1a;1;1m;0;1f;0

DRX

stax - 0;P;c;4;h;0;f;0;s;0;0l;4;0o;2;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0

0;P;c;4;h;0;f;0;s;0;0l;4;0o;2;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0 Rb - 0;s;1;P;c;5;h;0;f;0;0l;4;0o;2;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0;S;o;1

0;s;1;P;c;5;h;0;f;0;0l;4;0o;2;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0;S;o;1 Zest - 0;s;1;P;c;1;o;1;f;0;0l;4;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0

0;s;1;P;c;1;o;1;f;0;0l;4;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0 BuZz - 0;P;c;5;o;1;f;0;0t;1;0l;2;0o;2;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0

0;P;c;5;o;1;f;0;0t;1;0l;2;0o;2;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0 Mako - 0;s;1;P;c;1;o;1;f;0;0l;4;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0

ZETA DIVISION

Laz - 0;p;0;c;1;s;1;P;o;1;f;0;m;1;0t;1;0l;3;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0;A;c;7;o;0;d;1;z;3;f;0;s;0;m;1;0t;3;0l;2;0o;0;0a;0.5;0f;0;1b;0;S;d;0

0;p;0;c;1;s;1;P;o;1;f;0;m;1;0t;1;0l;3;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0;A;c;7;o;0;d;1;z;3;f;0;s;0;m;1;0t;3;0l;2;0o;0;0a;0.5;0f;0;1b;0;S;d;0 crow - 0;s;1;P;o;1;f;0;0t;1;0l;1;0o;1;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0;S;c;0;s;0.5;o;1

0;s;1;P;o;1;f;0;0t;1;0l;1;0o;1;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0;S;c;0;s;0.5;o;1 Dep - 0;s;1;P;o;0.1;f;0;s;0;0t;1;0l;2;0o;1;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0

0;s;1;P;o;0.1;f;0;s;0;0t;1;0l;2;0o;1;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0 SugarZ3ro - 0;P;c;1;o;1;f;0;0t;1;0l;2;0o;2;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0

0;P;c;1;o;1;f;0;0t;1;0l;2;0o;2;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0 TENNN - 0;P;h;0;0l;4;0o;0;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0

Paper Rex

mindfreak - 0;P;c;1;h;0;d;1;0l;5;0o;0;0a;1;1b;0

0;P;c;1;h;0;d;1;0l;5;0o;0;0a;1;1b;0 Benkai - 0;s;1;P;c;8;t;2;o;1;d;1;b;1;a;0.462;f;0;0t;10;0l;14;0v;0;0g;1;0o;5;0a;0.308;0f;0;1t;1;1l;6;1v;0;1g;1;1o;18;1a;0;1m;0;1f;0;S;c;5;s;1.398

0;s;1;P;c;8;t;2;o;1;d;1;b;1;a;0.462;f;0;0t;10;0l;14;0v;0;0g;1;0o;5;0a;0.308;0f;0;1t;1;1l;6;1v;0;1g;1;1o;18;1a;0;1m;0;1f;0;S;c;5;s;1.398 f0rsakeN - 0;s;1;P;o;1;0t;1;0l;1;0o;4;0a;1;0f;0;1t;1;1l;1;1o;3;1a;0;1m;0;1f;0;S;c;0;o;1

0;s;1;P;o;1;0t;1;0l;1;0o;4;0a;1;0f;0;1t;1;1l;1;1o;3;1a;0;1m;0;1f;0;S;c;0;o;1 d4v41 - 00;s;1;P;c;1;h;0;0l;3;0o;2;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0;S;d;0

00;s;1;P;c;1;h;0;0l;3;0o;2;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0;S;d;0 Jinggg - 0;s;1;P;c;1;o;1;0t;1;0l;2;0o;2;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0;S;c;5

XERXIA

foxz - 0;P;c;1;h;0;f;0;0l;5;0o;2;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0

0;P;c;1;h;0;f;0;0l;5;0o;2;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0 sushiboys - 0;P;c;5;h;0;f;0;0l;5;0o;2;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0

0;P;c;5;h;0;f;0;0l;5;0o;2;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0 sScary - 0;s;1;P;c;5;o;1;d;1;z;3;f;0;s;0;0b;0;1b;0

0;s;1;P;c;5;o;1;d;1;z;3;f;0;s;0;0b;0;1b;0 crws - 0;c;1;s;1;P;c;1;h;0;0l;3;0o;2;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0;S;c;1;s;0.884;o;0.798

0;c;1;s;1;P;c;1;h;0;0l;3;0o;2;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0;S;c;1;s;0.884;o;0.798 Surf - 0;s;1;P;c;5;h;0;f;0;0l;4;0o;2;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0;S;o;1

100 Thieves

Asuna - N/A

N/A Derrek - N/A

N/A stellar - N/A

N/A Will - N/A

N/A bang - N/A

Team Liquid

soulcas - 0;s;1;P;c;1;h;0;0l;3;0o;2;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0

0;s;1;P;c;1;h;0;0l;3;0o;2;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0 ScreaM - 0;P;c;5;o;1;d;1;z;3;0t;1;0l;1;0o;1;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0

0;P;c;5;o;1;d;1;z;3;0t;1;0l;1;0o;1;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0 Jamppi - 0;s;1;P;o;1;d;1;f;0;0b;0;1b;0

0;s;1;P;o;1;d;1;f;0;0b;0;1b;0 Nivera - 0;s;1;P;c;1;o;1;f;0;0t;1;0l;2;0o;2;0a;1;0f;0;1t;0;1l;0;1o;0;1a;0;1m;0;1f;0;S;c;5;o;0.5

0;s;1;P;c;1;o;1;f;0;0t;1;0l;2;0o;2;0a;1;0f;0;1t;0;1l;0;1o;0;1a;0;1m;0;1f;0;S;c;5;o;0.5 dimasick - 0;P;c;5;o;1;d;1;z;3;0t;1;0l;1;0o;1;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0

KRU Esports

Klaus - 0;P;c;1;o;1;0t;1;0l;3;0o;1;0a;1;0f;0;1t;0;1l;0;1a;0

0;P;c;1;o;1;0t;1;0l;3;0o;1;0a;1;0f;0;1t;0;1l;0;1a;0 Mazino - 0;P;c;1;h;0;0l;4;0o;2;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0

0;P;c;1;h;0;0l;4;0o;2;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0 NagZ - 0;s;1;P;c;1;o;1;d;1;0l;0;0o;2;0a;1;0f;0;1t;0;1l;0;1o;0;1a;0;S;c;1;o;1

0;s;1;P;c;1;o;1;d;1;0l;0;0o;2;0a;1;0f;0;1t;0;1l;0;1o;0;1a;0;S;c;1;o;1 delz1k - 0;P;c;1;o;0;f;0;0l;3;0o;2;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0

0;P;c;1;o;0;f;0;0l;3;0o;2;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0 Keznit - 0;P;c;4;h;0;0b;0;1l;4;1o;2;1a;1;1m;0;1f;0

FURIA Esports

qck - 0;p;0;s;1;P;h;0;0l;5;0o;2;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0;A;o;1;d;1;f;0;s;0;0b;0;1b;0;S;s;1.263;o;1

0;p;0;s;1;P;h;0;0l;5;0o;2;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0;A;o;1;d;1;f;0;s;0;0b;0;1b;0;S;s;1.263;o;1 Khalil - 0;P;h;0;f;0;0l;4;0o;0;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0

0;P;h;0;f;0;0l;4;0o;0;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0 Nozwerrr - 0;s;1;P;h;0;0l;4;0o;0;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0;S;c;5;s;0.75

0;s;1;P;h;0;0l;4;0o;0;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0;S;c;5;s;0.75 mazin - 0;P;h;0;f;0;0l;4;0o;0;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0

0;P;h;0;f;0;0l;4;0o;0;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0 dgzin - 0;s;1;P;c;4;o;1;m;1;0t;1;0l;1;0a;0;0f;0;1t;1;1l;1;1o;4;1a;0;1m;0;1f;0;S;c;0;s;0.591;o;1

EDward Gaming

Haodong - 0;s;1;P;c;5;o;1;f;0;0t;1;0l;2;0o;2;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0;S;s;0.64;o;1

0;s;1;P;c;5;o;1;f;0;0t;1;0l;2;0o;2;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0;S;s;0.64;o;1 Life - 0;s;1;P;c;5;h;0;f;0;s;0;0l;4;0o;2;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0;S;s;0.86;o;1

0;s;1;P;c;5;h;0;f;0;s;0;0l;4;0o;2;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0;S;s;0.86;o;1 CHICHOO - 0;P;c;1;o;1;f;0;s;0;0t;1;0l;2;0o;2;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0

0;P;c;1;o;1;f;0;s;0;0t;1;0l;2;0o;2;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0 nobody - 0;s;1;P;c;5;o;1;f;0;0b;0;1t;1;1o;3;1a;1;1m;0;1f;0;S;d;0

0;s;1;P;c;5;o;1;f;0;0b;0;1t;1;1o;3;1a;1;1m;0;1f;0;S;d;0 ZmjjKK - 0;p;0;s;1;P;c;7;o;1;f;0;s;0;0t;1;0l;3;0o;2;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0;A;o;1;d;1;0b;0;1t;0;S;c;0;s;0.591;o;1

BOOM Esports

blaZek1ng - 0;c;1;s;1;P;h;0;f;0;0l;4;0o;0;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0;S;c;0;s;0.982;o;1

0;c;1;s;1;P;h;0;f;0;0l;4;0o;0;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0;S;c;0;s;0.982;o;1 fl1pzjder - 0;s;1;P;h;0;f;0;s;0;0l;4;0o;0;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0;S;s;0.9;o;1

0;s;1;P;h;0;f;0;s;0;0l;4;0o;0;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0;S;s;0.9;o;1 BerserX - 0;P;c;7;o;0.073;f;0;0l;4;0o;2;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0

0;P;c;7;o;0.073;f;0;0l;4;0o;2;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0 Tehbotol - 0;P;o;0.541;0l;5;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0

0;P;o;0.541;0l;5;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0 famouz - 0;P;h;0;d;1;0t;0;0l;0;0o;0;0a;0;0f;0;1l;3;1o;2;1a;1

How to apply crosshair code in-game?

Copy the crosshair code. Head over to the Crosshair tab in the in-game settings. Click on the Crosshair Profile tab. Click on the "Import Profile" option, which is represented by a download icon. Paste the copied crosshair code and click "Import".

Once players have successfully imported the crosshair code, they can access the exact same crosshair as their favorite Valorant characters. In addition, they have the option to customize their newly imported crosshair and make the relevant tweaks to suit their playstyle.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far