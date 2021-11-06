Dapr Valorant settings: Everything to know about his sensitivity, keybinds, and crosshair

Michael "dapr" Gulino, the professional Valorant player from the Sentinels, is well known for his brilliant playstyle.

Dapr mostly plays as a lurker or a supportive agent for the team. His frequent agent picks are Killjoy, Cypher and Viper. However, before starting off on his Valorant journey, he also had a great career in Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (CS: GO).

Dapr has been a part of the Sentinels' Valorant roster since the beginning of June 2020.

The Sentinels won the VCT Stage 2 Masters Reykjavík, and Dapr was a major contributor. Players often look up to pros, aiming to emulate their playstyle, and a pro player's settings can be a great place to start.

Dapr's Valorant settings

Dapr Valorant mouse settings

DPI - 400

In-game Sensitivity – 0.66

eDPI - 264

Scoped Sensitivity M. - 1

Hz - 1000

Windows Sensitivity - 6

Dapr Valorant keybind settings

Crouch - Left Ctrl

Walk - Left Shift

Jump - Mouse Wheel Down

Using or Equip Ability 1 - V

Using or Equip Ability 2 - 3

Using or Equip Ability 3 - C

Using or Equip Ultimate Ability - X

Use Object - E

Equip Primary weapon - Mouse 4

Equip Secondary Weapon - Mouse 5

Equip Melee Weapon - Mousewheel

Equip Spike - 4

Dapr Valorant crosshair settings

Colour - Green

Inner Lines - 1 / 3 / 2/ 5

Outlines – On / 1 / 1

Outer Lines - 0 / 0 / 0 / 0

Center Dot - Off

Fade - Off

Movement Error - Off

Firing Error - Off

Dapr Valorant minimap settings

Rotate / Fixed Orientation - Fixed / Based on Side

Minimap Zoom - 0.9

Keep Player Centered - Off

Minimap Vision Cones - On

Minimap Size - 1.1

Show Map Region Names - Always

Dapr Valorant video settings

Material Quality - Low

Anti-Aliasing - None

Detail Quality - Low

Anisotropic Filtering - 1x

Texture Quality - Low

Improve Clarity - Off

UI Quality - Low

Bloom - Off

Vignette - Off

Distortion - Off

Vsync - Off

First Person Shadows - Off

Edited by Siddharth Satish