Dapr Valorant settings: Everything to know about his sensitivity, keybinds, and crosshair

Michael "dapr" Gulino, the professional Valorant player from the Sentinels, is well known for his brilliant playstyle.
Dapr mostly plays as a lurker or a supportive agent for the team. His frequent agent picks are Killjoy, Cypher and Viper. However, before starting off on his Valorant journey, he also had a great career in Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (CS: GO).
Dapr has been a part of the Sentinels' Valorant roster since the beginning of June 2020.
The Sentinels won the VCT Stage 2 Masters Reykjavík, and Dapr was a major contributor. Players often look up to pros, aiming to emulate their playstyle, and a pro player's settings can be a great place to start.
Dapr's Valorant settings
Dapr Valorant mouse settings
- DPI - 400
- In-game Sensitivity – 0.66
- eDPI - 264
- Scoped Sensitivity M. - 1
- Hz - 1000
- Windows Sensitivity - 6
Dapr Valorant keybind settings
- Crouch - Left Ctrl
- Walk - Left Shift
- Jump - Mouse Wheel Down
- Using or Equip Ability 1 - V
- Using or Equip Ability 2 - 3
- Using or Equip Ability 3 - C
- Using or Equip Ultimate Ability - X
- Use Object - E
- Equip Primary weapon - Mouse 4
- Equip Secondary Weapon - Mouse 5
- Equip Melee Weapon - Mousewheel
- Equip Spike - 4
Dapr Valorant crosshair settings
- Colour - Green
- Inner Lines - 1 / 3 / 2/ 5
- Outlines – On / 1 / 1
- Outer Lines - 0 / 0 / 0 / 0
- Center Dot - Off
- Fade - Off
- Movement Error - Off
- Firing Error - Off
Dapr Valorant minimap settings
- Rotate / Fixed Orientation - Fixed / Based on Side
- Minimap Zoom - 0.9
- Keep Player Centered - Off
- Minimap Vision Cones - On
- Minimap Size - 1.1
- Show Map Region Names - Always
Dapr Valorant video settings
- Material Quality - Low
- Anti-Aliasing - None
- Detail Quality - Low
- Anisotropic Filtering - 1x
- Texture Quality - Low
- Improve Clarity - Off
- UI Quality - Low
- Bloom - Off
- Vignette - Off
- Distortion - Off
- Vsync - Off
- First Person Shadows - Off