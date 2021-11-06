×
Dapr Valorant settings: Everything to know about his sensitivity, keybinds, and crosshair

Sentinels' Dapr Valorant settings. (Image via Riot Games)
Pratiti Dhang
FEATURED WRITER
Modified Nov 06, 2021 05:52 PM IST
Michael "dapr" Gulino, the professional Valorant player from the Sentinels, is well known for his brilliant playstyle.

Dapr mostly plays as a lurker or a supportive agent for the team. His frequent agent picks are Killjoy, Cypher and Viper. However, before starting off on his Valorant journey, he also had a great career in Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (CS: GO).

Dapr has been a part of the Sentinels' Valorant roster since the beginning of June 2020.

The Sentinels won the VCT Stage 2 Masters Reykjavík, and Dapr was a major contributor. Players often look up to pros, aiming to emulate their playstyle, and a pro player's settings can be a great place to start.

Dapr's Valorant settings

Dapr Valorant mouse settings

  • DPI - 400
  • In-game Sensitivity – 0.66
  • eDPI - 264
  • Scoped Sensitivity M. - 1
  • Hz - 1000
  • Windows Sensitivity - 6

Dapr Valorant keybind settings

  • Crouch - Left Ctrl
  • Walk - Left Shift
  • Jump - Mouse Wheel Down
  • Using or Equip Ability 1 - V
  • Using or Equip Ability 2 - 3
  • Using or Equip Ability 3 - C
  • Using or Equip Ultimate Ability - X
  • Use Object - E
  • Equip Primary weapon - Mouse 4
  • Equip Secondary Weapon - Mouse 5
  • Equip Melee Weapon - Mousewheel
  • Equip Spike - 4

Dapr Valorant crosshair settings

  • Colour - Green
  • Inner Lines - 1 / 3 / 2/ 5
  • Outlines – On / 1 / 1
  • Outer Lines - 0 / 0 / 0 / 0
  • Center Dot - Off
  • Fade - Off
  • Movement Error - Off
  • Firing Error - Off

Dapr Valorant minimap settings

  • Rotate / Fixed Orientation - Fixed / Based on Side
  • Minimap Zoom - 0.9
  • Keep Player Centered - Off
  • Minimap Vision Cones - On
  • Minimap Size - 1.1
  • Show Map Region Names - Always

Dapr Valorant video settings

  • Material Quality - Low
  • Anti-Aliasing - None
  • Detail Quality - Low
  • Anisotropic Filtering - 1x
  • Texture Quality - Low
  • Improve Clarity - Off
  • UI Quality - Low
  • Bloom - Off
  • Vignette - Off
  • Distortion - Off
  • Vsync - Off
  • First Person Shadows - Off

Edited by Siddharth Satish
