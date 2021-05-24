Day 45 of Skyesports Valorant League 2021: Kolkata Tridents dominate Rajasthan Strikers while Chennai Clutchers lose to Punjab Pinnacles

Day 45 of the Skyesports Valorant League 2021 featured two crucial series as Kolkata Tridents dominated Rajasthan Strikers, and Punjab Pinnacles shut down Chennai Clutchers one last time.

The Tridents were in an uncertain position in the points table, and every single series would play a vital role in qualifying for the upcoming playoffs. The Strikers, who have already secured their position in the playoffs, chose to experiment with their line-up.

On the other end, both Pinnacles and Clutchers played their final series in the tournament after failing to qualify for the playoffs.

Skyesports Valorant League 2021 day 45 series recap

Kolkata Tridents vs Rajasthan Strikers

The three Valorant maps decided by the teams through the map veto process were:

Ascent

Haven

Bind

Maps chosen for the series between Kolkata Tridents and Rajasthan Strikers (Image via Skyesports Valorant League)

Map 1: Ascent

The first match of the series was played on Ascent, and the first half of the Valorant game was even until Kolkata pulled through to secure a 5-7 scoreline.

The second half was action-packed as the game went back and forth until, finally, the Tridents secured victory with an 11-13 scoreline.

Scorecard of game 1 of the series between Kolkata Tridents and Rajasthan Strikers (Image via Skyesports Valorant League)

Map 2: Haven

With the second game victory, a 13-9 score, Kolkata Tridents secured the series in their name.

Scorecard of game 2 of the series between Kolkata Tridents and Rajasthan Strikers (Image via Skyesports Valorant League)

Map 3: Bind

Already having secured this series, Kolkata looked to secure the extra points in the third game. It was an absolute stomp as they notched a clean sweep against Rajasthan with a 4-13 scoreline.

Scorecard of game 3 of the series between Kolkata Tridents and Rajasthan Strikers (Image via Skyesports Valorant League)

Chennai Clutchers vs Punjab Pinnacles

The three Valorant maps for this series were-

Ascent

Haven

Bind

Maps chosen for the series between Chennai Clutchers and Punjab Pinnacles (Image via Skyesports Valorant League)

Map 1: Ascent

The first game was played on Ascent, and in a nail-biting first game, Chennai secure victory with a 10-13 score.

Scorecard of game 1 of the series between Chennai Clutchers and Punjab Pinnacles (Image via Skyesports Valorant League)

Map 2: Haven

The second game was completely one-sided as Punjab dominated the whole game to tie the series with a 13-5 scoreline.

Scorecard of game 2 of the series between Chennai Clutchers and Punjab Pinnacles (Image via Skyesports Valorant League)

Map 3: Bind

The third and deciding match of the series on Bind saw yet another close game between the Pinnacles and Clutchers. But in the end, the former pulled ahead and took the series 2-1 with a 13-11 score.

Scorecard of game 3 of the series between Chennai Clutchers and Punjab Pinnacles (Image via Skyesports Valorant League)

Points table after Day 45

Points table after the two Day 45 series at the Skyesports Valorant League 2021 (Image via Skyesports Valorant League)

After the Day 45 matches, Kolkata Tridents is only 0.5 points behind Delhi Dragons and still stands a chance of qualifying for the playoffs. Punjab Pinnacles scored their final victory of the tournament, while Chennai Clutchers ended the event with zero points to their name.