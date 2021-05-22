Rajasthan Strikers clean sweep Mumbai Aces on Day 43 of Skyesports Valorant League 2021

Day 43 of the Skyesports Valorant League 2021 featured yet another clean sweep by Rajasthan Strikers as they won 3-0 against Mumbai Aces.

Before this Valorant series, Rajasthan Strikers went up against Mumbai Aces on day 17 of the Skyesports Valorant League 2021, where Mumbai Aces came out on top with a 2-1 series victory.

The Rajasthan Strikers are in second place and are looking to close the gap on Bengaluru Crushers and regain their position at the top of the points table.

Skyesports Valorant League day 43 match recap

For this Valorant series, the three maps decided by the teams through the map veto process were:

Bind

Icebox

Ascent

Maps chosen for the series between Mumbai Aces and Rajasthan Striekrs (Image via Skyesports League)

Map 1: Bind

Rajasthan Strikers started on the attackers’ side, securing a commanding 7-3 lead early on. But Mumbai Aces shortened the gap and settled for a 7-5 score at the end of the half.

Mumbai Aces started the second half strong, winning three consecutive rounds to snatch the lead away from Rajasthan Strikers. Rajasthan made quick work of the lead and secured six consecutive rounds, winning the first Valorant match of the series with a 13-8 scoreline.

Scorecard of game 1 of the series between Mumbai Aces and Rajasthan Striekrs (Image via Skyesports League)

Map 2: Icebox

Rajasthan looked set to seal the game to ensure a series victory. Going into this match, they looked fierce, taking an 4-8 lead in the first half.

They opened the second half with a pistol-round victory, followed by four more consecutive win to secure the series and the second Valorant game with a 4-13 score.

Scorecard of game 2 of the series between Mumbai Aces and Rajasthan Striekrs (Image via Skyesports League)

Game 3: Ascent

Already securing the series, Rajasthan looked to go the extra mile for the additional points as they went into the third Valorant game in Ascent. The game was nothing short of domination either, as Rajasthan once again started strong.

Dropping just two rounds to Mumbai Aces in the first half, Rajasthan went on to clean sweep the series against Mumbai Aces with a 13-2 scoreline.

Scorecard of game 3 of the series between Mumbai Aces and Rajasthan Striekrs (Image via Skyesports League)

Points table after day 43 series

Points table after the day 43 series between Mumbai Aces and Rajasthan Striekrs (Image via Skyesports League)

Securing another 3-0 victory, Rajasthan Strikers secured another 2.5 points to climb up the ranks in the points table. With losses piling up, the chances of Mumbai Aces qualifying for the playoffs dwindle.