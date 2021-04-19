Delhi Dragons and Hyderabad Nawabs notch third victories on Day 10 of Skyesports Valorant League 2021

The ongoing Skyesports Valorant League 2021 has grown to be not only one of the most premium Valorant esports tournaments of the region but has also developed a massive fanbase.

Week 2 of the Skyesports Valorant League 2021 ended with back-to-back matches on Day 10. Punjab Pinnacles faced Delhi Dragons in their first match, while Chennai Clutchers clashed with Hyderabad Nawabs.

AMD Ryzen Skyesports League Powered by WD Black, DAY 10.



Punjab Pinnacles vs Delhi Dragons: 2:00 PM

Punjab lost to Delhi 1-2, while Hydrabad beat Chennai.

Punjab Pinnacles vs Delhi Dragons, Skyesports Valorant League 2021

After losing to Hydrabad Nawabs and Rajasthan Strikers previously, Punjab Pinnacles were determined to give their best shot. On the other hand, Delhi Dragons had won against Kolkata Tridents and Mumbai Aces, only to lose to Bengaluru Crushers.

The Punjab side

The Delhi roster

The three maps chosen by both sides were:

Ascent

Split

Bind

Map vote stage

Map 1: Ascent

Delhi Kicked off the match strong by winning ten out of the 12 rounds of the first half on Ascent as defenders. Punjab hit back after the side swap and won back-to-back rounds to cover up the difference.

However, that wasn’t enough, and Delhi took the first map with a final score of 10-13.

Punjab Pinnacles 0-1 Delhi Dragons

Map 2: Bind

Punjab was not ready to let its opponents win the second map and win the match. They started strong as defenders and gave tough competition to their opponents, going neck and neck till 5-7 in the second map. Punjab continued their strong performance and took the map from Delhi with a final score of 13-11.

Punjab Pinnacles 1-1 Delhi Dragons

Map 3: Split

Delhi attacked with ferocity on the third map as the defenders. Whoever won this map won the match. The first half ended with Delhi Dragons taking 8 of 12 rounds. They continued their good performance and took the map by a final score of 5-13.

Punjab Pinnacles 1-2 Delhi Dragons

Even after a valiant effort from Punjab Pinnacles, Delhi Dragons took the best of three Valorant match.

Chennai Clutchers vs Hydrabad Nawabs, Skyesports Valorant League 2021

Previously, Chennai Clutchers lost to Kolkata Tridents, Mumbai Aces, and Rajasthan Strikers, while Hydrabad Nawabs won against Bengaluru Crushers and Punjab Pinnacles, only to lose to Rajasthan Strikers.

The Chennai squad

The Hyderabad team

The three maps chosen by both sides were:

Ascent

Haven

Icebox

Map chosing phase

Map 1: Ascent

Hyderabad kicked off the first map as defenders, but it was a close score of 7-5 in favor of Chennai at the break. After the side swap, Hyderabad went on a rampage and took eight rounds, closing off the final score at 9-13.

Chennai Clutchers 0-1 Hydrabad Nawabs

Map 2: Haven

Hyderabad continued its rampage and won ten rounds of the first half of Haven as attackers. Even though Chennai won some games in the second half, that wasn’t enough, and Hydrabad took the second map 8-13.

Chennai Clutchers 0-2 Hydrabad Nawabs

Map 3: Icebox

Chennai was determined not to let Hydrabad win the third map as well. They dominated the first half as attackers by winning ten rounds and won the map by a final score of 13-5.

Chennai Clutchers 1-2 Hydrabad Nawabs

Even though Chennai Clutchers won the third map, they failed to win the Valorant match, and Hydrabad Nawabs took their third victory.

Delhi Dragons and Hyderabad Nawabs took their third victories of the Skyesports Valorant League and took the second and third positions on the scoreboard, respectively.