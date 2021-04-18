Rajasthan Strikers continue their win streak against Chennai Clutchers in Skyesports Valorant League 2021 Day 9

Rajasthan Strikers continued their win streak against Chennai Clutcher by winning 3-0 on day 9 of Skyesports Valorant League 2021.

Previously on Skyesports Valorant League 2021, Rajasthan Strikers won both their matches against Punjab Pinnacle on Day 5 and Hydrabad Nawabs on day 7. Chennai lost their matches against Mumbai Aces on day 1 and Kolkata Tridents on Day 4.

In Saturday’s match, Rajasthan Strikers dominated Chennai Clutchers with a massive score difference. They continued their undefeated win streak and strengthened their position at the top of the group stage table.

After powerful performances against Punjab Pinnacles and Hydrabad Nawabs, all eyes were on the Rajasthan Strikers before the match. Every fan wondered if they would get their win hat-trick.

After a strong performance, the Rajasthan Strikers got their hat-trick and solidified their position at the top of the group stage table with 7.5 points.

Rajasthan Strikers vs Chennai Clutchers, Skyesports Valorant League 2021

Chennai Clutchers were determined to make their comeback, while Rajasthan Strikers were focused on continuing their win streak. Team lineups for both were:

Chennai Clutchers Image by Skyesports

Rajasthan Strikers Image by Skyesports

The three maps chosen by both sides were:

Ascent

Split

Bind

Map Selection Image by Skyesports

Map 1: Ascent

With strong performances from PSY and MW1, Rajasthan Strikers struck their opponents with ferocity and determination.

The Rajasthan Strikers dominated the entire first half, with Chennai Clutchers winning two out of the 12 rounds. Even though Chennai Clutchers managed to grab two more rounds in the second half, Rajasthan Strikers got the three rounds required to win the match. The final score was 13-4.

Rajasthan Strikers 1-0 Chennai Clutchers.

Map 2: Split

Chennai Clutchers struck back in the first half of the second map with a score of 7-5, with the Rajasthan Strikers edging out close. Rajasthan quickly acquired the necessary round to win in the second half, with Chennai Clutchers getting only one round. The final score was 13-6.

Rajasthan Strikers 2-0 Chennai Clutchers.

Map 3: Bind

By the third match, Rajasthan Strikers had won the best of three Valorant matches, but this was an opportunity to break their winning streak.

However, the ever-determined team put in their best performance till the last second. The Rajasthan Strikers dominated the entire first half by winning 10 out of the 12 rounds and quickly picked three rounds in the second half. The final score of the third match was 13-2.

Rajasthan Strikers 3-0 Chennai Clutchers.

The Rajasthan Strikers have quickly ascended to become one of the top fan-favorite teams in the Skyesports Valorant League 2021 with strong performances and continuing winning streaks. Fans are eager for the upcoming matches of the Valorant tournament.