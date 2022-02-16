Did Riot Games just tease the next Valorant Agent through the Undercity skin line?

Valorant released a video celebrating Jett and her abilities as she storms Seoul. A mysterious figure can be seen in the background a number of times in the video and the same figure will also be featured on the upcoming Undercity skin line.

Riot Games tends to tease their upcoming Valorant Agents through glimpses and clips, as they did for their last two agents. As players got a glimpse of Chamber in the Year One Anthem video, Neon's voice was heard during the Grand Finals of Valorant Champions.

Given such propensity, there is a possibility that Riot just provided a peek at Agent 20 for the first-person shooter.

Undercity provides a possible look at what the next Valorant Agent will be

If players pay attention while watching Jett's Takeover video, as one should when Riot releases cinematic for this game, they will notice that the image of a blue-colored short-haired woman with sharp features appears a number of times during the film.

The words "Victoria Vector" and "New Album Out Now" were found to be scrawled on top of and underneath the picture, respectively. A quick Google search of the name did not yield any favorable results. People have speculated whether the figure has any connection to characters from Riot's other IP, League of Legends.

Anadreas @AjalkaY @cynprel I'm thinking maybe it could be a tease for a new Vi skin related to a music. There is a resemblance in the hair and face. Also the other media shown is about League like KDA. And [Vi]ctoria Vector. Hopefully it's like a Neon-Zeri thingy and we also get an agent who looks like Vi @cynprel I'm thinking maybe it could be a tease for a new Vi skin related to a music. There is a resemblance in the hair and face. Also the other media shown is about League like KDA. And [Vi]ctoria Vector. Hopefully it's like a Neon-Zeri thingy and we also get an agent who looks like Vi

Later, the same face appeared in the upcoming skin bundle for the game, titled Undercity. The cyberpunk-influenced bundle that eerily looks like the popular Glitchpop collection will expectedly be Valorant's next gun skin. It prominently features the face of the same mysterious figure.

Riot has managed similar teases earlier too. Chamber could be seen in the Year One Anthem video around 3: 22, once the playback speed is sufficiently slowed. Neon's voice was showcased on the grand stage of the Champions finals as players heard her for the first time.

Since the launch of Neon, there has been no further news regarding the game's next Agent. With the last patch before Act II dropped, players will be eager to get hold of some news regarding their next playable character. Given Riot's penchant for such teases, this mysterious figure very well might be that.

Edited by Srijan Sen