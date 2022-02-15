Undercity skinline in Valorant: Expected price, skin tier, and release date revealed

Valorant is expected to release a new line of skins along with patch 4.03 which is expected to arrive in the coming hours.

Undercity, a cyberpunk-themed skin bundle reminiscent of the popular Glitchpop collection, is expected to be the next collection of weapon cosmetics to grace Valorant's in-game store.

The Undercity skin collection will feature a player card and skins for Bulldog, Phantom, Judge, Classic, Hack (& Slash) Melee. The collection will not include sprays or gun buddies.

The bundle is expected to arrive in-game on February 16, with timings dependent on the region.

Everything to know about Undercity skin bundle in Valorant

Ever since its inception, Valorant's developers have been keen to keep the game fresh with bi-weekly patch releases. Patches are meant to fix issues experienced by gamers as well as add new elements of gameplay.

In patch 4.03, Riot Games plans to appeal to their audience with an alluring skin bundle that features weapons donned in a cyberpunk design. An unknown character features on the skins as well as the player cards.

Similar to several skin bundles fans have seen in Valorant over the years, the Undercity collection resembles the "greenscreen" skins. Upon moving the weapon, players will see the background move, as if the weapon was draped in a greenscreen.

Price and features of Undercity skin collection

Riot Games is yet to officially release details on the bundle. However, sources on Twitter have revealed information regarding it.

The Undercity Skin Collection is a Premium-Edition Tier bundle that costs 7100 VP when purchased as a whole. Individual weapon skins can be purchased at 1775 VP whereas the melee amounts to 3550 VP.

As of writing, it is unknown if the bundle will carry any VFX, Animation or Finisher.

Release date of Undercity skin collection

Players can expect the Undercity collection to arrive immediately after the Tigris collection expires from the store's Featured section. The newly-released bundle will remain in store for 14 days.

The exact release time is yet to be confirmed by Riot Games. However, matching the timings of Tigris collection's expiry from the store, the Undercity bundle is expected to drop at 2:00 PM PST/3:30 AM IST on February 16 or February 17, respectively.

