Dizzy’s Valorant crosshair, graphics, key binding, and other in-game settings

Former Apex Legends star Coby “dizzy” Meadow has finally announced that he will be returning to streaming after a six-month-long hiatus and will primarily focus on Valorant.

It was in July 2020 that Dizzy went completely silent on Twitter, Instagram and Twitch, leaving many of his fans baffled.

Today hurt.

Fuck 2020 man... — dizzy (@dizzy) July 2, 2020

At the time, Dizzy was playing a lot of Valorant and had been creating content around Riot Games’ shooter quite regularly.

He had been playing the game ever since the beta launch and has developed some incredible head-tapping skills along the way.

So, his return to streaming and his decision to primarily create content around Valorant is very good news for his fans.

Many in the community will also be quite curious to know what settings he runs inside the game.

Dizzy’s Valorant in-game settings

The following settings have been taken from prosettings.net.

Dizzy’s Valorant Mouse Settings:

DPI: 800

800 Sensitivity: 0.485

0.485 eDPI: 388

388 Hz: 1000

1000 Scoped Sensitivity M.: 1

1 Windows Sensitivity: 6

Dizzy’s Valorant Key Bindings

Walk: L-Shift

L-Shift Equip Primary Weapon: 1

1 Use/Equip Ability: 1: E

E Crouch: L-Ctrl

L-Ctrl Equip Secondary Weapon: 2

2 Use/Equip Ability: 2: Q

Q Jump: Space Bar

Space Bar Equip Melee Weapon: 3

3 Use/Equip Ability: 3: C

C Use Object: F

F Equip Spike: 4

4 Use/Equip Ability: Ultimate: X

Dizzy’s Valorant Crosshair settings

Color: White

White Outlines: On / 1 / 1

On / 1 / 1 Center Dot: Off

Off Inner Lines: 1 / 6 / 1 / 3

1 / 6 / 1 / 3 Outer Lines: 0 / 0 / 2 / 10

0 / 0 / 2 / 10 Fade / Movement / Firing Error: Off / Off / Off

Dizzy’s Valorant Radar Settings

Rotate / Fixed Orientation: Rotate / Based on Side

Rotate / Based on Side Keep Player Centered: Off

Off Minimap Size: 1.1

1.1 Minimap Zoom: 0.9

0.9 Minimap Vision Cones: On

On Show Map Region Names: Never

Dizzy’s Valorant Display Settings

Display Mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Resolution: 1920×1080

1920×1080 Frame Rate Limit: Unlocked

Dizzy’s Valorant Graphics Settings