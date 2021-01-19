Dizzy’s Valorant crosshair, graphics, key binding, and other in-game settings

Former Apex Legends star Coby “dizzy” Meadow has finally announced that he will be returning to streaming after a six-month-long hiatus and will primarily focus on Valorant.
It was in July 2020 that Dizzy went completely silent on Twitter, Instagram and Twitch, leaving many of his fans baffled.
At the time, Dizzy was playing a lot of Valorant and had been creating content around Riot Games’ shooter quite regularly.
He had been playing the game ever since the beta launch and has developed some incredible head-tapping skills along the way.
So, his return to streaming and his decision to primarily create content around Valorant is very good news for his fans.
Many in the community will also be quite curious to know what settings he runs inside the game.
Dizzy’s Valorant in-game settings
The following settings have been taken from prosettings.net.
Dizzy’s Valorant Mouse Settings:
- DPI: 800
- Sensitivity: 0.485
- eDPI: 388
- Hz: 1000
- Scoped Sensitivity M.: 1
- Windows Sensitivity: 6
Dizzy’s Valorant Key Bindings
- Walk: L-Shift
- Equip Primary Weapon: 1
- Use/Equip Ability: 1: E
- Crouch: L-Ctrl
- Equip Secondary Weapon: 2
- Use/Equip Ability: 2: Q
- Jump: Space Bar
- Equip Melee Weapon: 3
- Use/Equip Ability: 3: C
- Use Object: F
- Equip Spike: 4
- Use/Equip Ability: Ultimate: X
Dizzy’s Valorant Crosshair settings
- Color: White
- Outlines: On / 1 / 1
- Center Dot: Off
- Inner Lines: 1 / 6 / 1 / 3
- Outer Lines: 0 / 0 / 2 / 10
- Fade / Movement / Firing Error: Off / Off / Off
Dizzy’s Valorant Radar Settings
- Rotate / Fixed Orientation: Rotate / Based on Side
- Keep Player Centered: Off
- Minimap Size: 1.1
- Minimap Zoom: 0.9
- Minimap Vision Cones: On
- Show Map Region Names: Never
Dizzy’s Valorant Display Settings
- Display Mode: Fullscreen
- Resolution: 1920×1080
- Frame Rate Limit: Unlocked
Dizzy’s Valorant Graphics Settings
- Material Quality: Low
- Texture Quality: Low
- Detail Quality: Low
- UI Quality: High
- Vignette: Off
- VSync: Off
- Anti-Aliasing: None
- Anisotropic Filtering: 1x
- Improve Clarity: On
- Bloom: Off
- Distortion: Off
- First Person Shadows: Off