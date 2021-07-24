Do Valorant skins cost way more than what they are worth?

Valorant has a wide range of skins to choose from, however, it always leads to a heated topic whenever the matter of pricing comes up.

When Valorant initially came out, the game was compared with Counter-Strike Global Offensive, which has tons of skins. However, Valorant developers and game designers now make sure players get what they want, which is weapon skins.

All these weapon skins look amazing and are divided into various tiers: Select, Deluxe, Premium, Ultra, and Exclusive. However, the only problem players face when buying these skins is their pricing.

Another issue with Valorant’s skin system is the inability to trade skins, just like CSGO. As a result, players exercise extreme caution when purchasing a Valorant skin.

Why are Valorant skins so expensive?

Valorant skins can only be bought with credits called Valorant Points. These Valorant Points can be bought in exchange for real-life money.

The pricing for Valorant Points (VP) in India is as follows:

475 VP for 399 INR (0 Bonus Valorant Point)

1000 VP for 799 INR (50 Bonus VP)

2050 VP for 1,599 INR (150 Bonus VP)

3,650 VP for 2,699 INR (445 Bonus VP)

5,350 VP for 3,999 INR (600 Bonus VP)

11,000 VP for 7,900 INR (1620 Bonus VP)

A few things that set Valorant weapon skins apart from other games are the extra features it provides with its premium skins. Some provide different sound effects, reloads, and death animations with them.

However, all these extra features also come with an extra price.

Check out the new RUINATION Skin Set!



It includes

- Ghost

- Spectre

- Guardian

- Phantom

- Amazing New Melee



IT'S INSANE #VALORANT pic.twitter.com/e5fsgA0j6O — HITSCAN - Ryan & Mysca (@HitscanYT) July 7, 2021

If the above pricing chart is seen closely, it is clear, Valorant skins are a bit pricy. But people forget that the game has been free-to-play from the very beginning. Valorant’s creative team invests hours into creating unique premium skins to fit the game and keep the players satisfied.

Strike back against Ruination with the Sentinels of Light bundle, now available in the shop. pic.twitter.com/kiOPyx7nOe — VALORANT (@PlayVALORANT) July 21, 2021

Valorant skins also don’t provide any competitive advantage, so it is alright to not have any skins and still enjoy the game. These skins are only there in the game to give players the choice to be unique.

