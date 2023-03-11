Does Valorant agent Gekko need a nerf? 

Valorant, Riot Games' popular first-person shooter, recently introduced its latest agent, Gekko. However, the community is already divided on whether the new addition needs a nerf. Some believe that Gekko is overpowered and could potentially break the game, while others argue that his kit is well-balanced.

Gekko is an initiator agent equipped with a molotov, flash, and assistant stunner. His toolkit may seem mediocre at first glance, but Riot Games has added small bonus features to each of his abilities that make him incredibly powerful.

For example, his Thrash ability allows him to gather intel and detain enemies, giving his team a significant advantage.

Valorant's latest agent Gekko is breaking the meta

The agent's Wingman, a tiny penguin-like creature, has also been a point of contention among players. Wingman is capable of stunning enemies, gathering intel, and even planting spikes, making it a formidable ally in any match.

However, some players have raised concerns about the creature's range, as it can be released from afar and still reach the site, giving teams without Gekko a significant disadvantage.

Players are also upset that Gekko seems immune to Valorant's post-plant meta. In situations where an agent like Viper throws a molotov, players usually back off in fear of dying.

However, with Gekko's Wingman, defenders can let the creature take the damage and run-down Viper's Molotov while they defuse the Spike. This mechanic can be game-changing, allowing players to win 1v1s without putting much at stake.

Gekko's Moshpit ability has also come under fire for its large AoE, as players have shared clips of killing multiple enemies with just the Molotov.

However, some players argue that Gekko's kit is well-balanced and that his abilities have their own limitations. For example, while Wingman can plant the Spike, enemies can also shoot it down. Similarly, Gekko's Thrash ability only works if the agent can hit an enemy with it, making it less effective against skilled opponents.

Another reason some players call for a nerf to Gekko is that the agent can be extremely frustrating to play against. His abilities are quite unbalanced in the current meta, making him vastly overpowered, according to the community.

This can make matches feel unfair and unbalanced, leading to a negative playing experience for those on the receiving end. Developers need to consider not only the power level of an agent, but also how their abilities affect the overall game.

Ultimately, whether or not Gekko needs a nerf remains to be seen. Riot Games may take the Valorant community's feedback into consideration and adjust the agent's abilities accordingly.

However, it is important to note that Valorant's meta is constantly evolving, and what may seem overpowered now might become redundant in the future. Only time will tell how Gekko will fit into the game's ever-changing landscape.

