Does Valorant’s shop system need a rework? Players take to Reddit to express their frustration with the feature

The shop in Valorant is important for both developers and players. Given its free-to-play nature, the shop represents Riot's main source of income as it sells different microtransactions.

For players, the shop offers plenty of customization options that help them make their operators and weapons look unique. While the shop is easy to use, players believe that there could be certain improvements that Riot could make.

Valorant has evolved greatly since its introduction. While there are certain resemblances to other games, the hero-shooter has enough elements to create a space for itself. It has also established a highly competitive esports ecosystem where teams around the world take on each other.

While it is not known for a predatory microtransaction system, players still want a change to the shop.

The Valorant Reddit community wants the in-game shop to get changes to make it better for the players

The original post was made by Reddit user u/MOST7EL, who commented on the problems with the current system. The user posted a combined screenshot of how the shop looked on their end over the last 11 days. They mentioned that they would never find the weapon they were looking for and addressed the negatives.

The player felt the first demerit was that the shop has just four slots. Considering how many weapons there are in the game, this seems extremely limited. Second, the skins of the weapons are completely random, which could make it disappointing for the players.

The system is random, and the user thinks that some weapons are showcased more than others. This creates disadvantages for some who might never find the skin they want.

There is also a restriction regarding the available bundles, and the overall experience seems quite unfair to the player. Other Valorant players also reacted to what they thought about the current shop system of the game.

One user believes that Riot has deliberately made the system so there will be a fear of missing out among the players.

Another player suggested that the current system entices players to buy the skins thinking they will be unavailable elsewhere, and makes them buy things they do not really need.

One player wants a system similar to the normal market that is present in League of Legends.

Another player added that the system was alright when Valorant had just been released. However, the entire pool has expanded massively with more releases, which have reduced the chances for players to get what they want.

Some players feel that the system might be garbage but it will not change, since it benefits Riot tremendously.

While Riot might not change the shop system anytime soon, players are now voicing out their complaints. It now remains to be seen how the system shapes up in the days to come, as more weapon skins are released.

