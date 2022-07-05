"Don't queue if you can't commit to a full game": Valorant Reddit community shares their experiences with early quitters

Whether players are playing Valorant casually or professionally, the matches can get quite intense. Coordination and communication are two important factors that can make all the difference between winning and losing a game of Valorant. All five teammates playing in harmony is very important to win a match, and when one of them leaves prematurely, it makes the experience grim and difficult for the remaining members of the team.

Valorant is a 5v5 strategic shooter in which two teams compete against each other. Each match consists of 24 rounds that are divided equally into two sides, attacking and defending. The first team to secure 13 rounds, wins the match. If both teams are tied up with 12 rounds each, the match goes into overtime. As a result, some matches can go on for quite a long time. However, it's expected that every participating player will know this before queuing up, and when some leave prematurely, it causes insane amounts of frustration and trouble for the suffering team.

Valorant community shares their experience with deserters on Reddit

The original post was made by Reddit user u/Storm9y, who shared their frustration at players who leave a match prematurely. As mentioned above, this makes it near impossible for their team to win the match as they are at a constant disadvantage. However, the main poster isn't the only one suffering from this, and others shared similar experiences from their matches.

One user recalled a match where they lost a lot of rounds, and suddenly, one of their teammates left early. The deserter said they had a wedding to attend, which was why they were leaving the game early.

Another player recalled a sad moment when they had to prematurely leave a match because their apartment was getting evacuated. The player felt bad about their teammates and did not think their teammates believed them.

A Redditor recalled how one of their teammates had returned after 20 rounds and apologized for going to get their ears pierced.

There are multiple reasons that players give when they quit their matches early. One of the strangest ones was shared by a player who had a teammate who quit early. The reason they gave was because they had instalocked an agent and felt it was wrong to continue because of it.

For one Valorant player, the bigger crime is when someone asks them to surrender so that they won't get a penalty for leaving the game early. If the team surrenders, the match ends there, allowing the player to escape without any punishment.

One player feels that something with a shorter number of rounds will be really helpful as it will solve the problem with long matches for some.

While some players queue despite knowing they can't commit to a full game, there are some who have to leave for genuine reasons as well. Some competitive Valorant matches can go on for a very long time and hence, it's best to play the mode only when there is no chance of an interruption.

