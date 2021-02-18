Dr Disrespect dies in Valorant after getting distracted by Hiko's call

Dr Disrespect, better known as Doc, has been the face of controversy in the gaming community for a long time, and he recently created an uproar while playing Valorant.

His recent tweet, showing him dying due to a distraction caused by Hiko’s call, has caught people’s eyes. Doc was playing a match of Valorant when suddenly, team 100 Thieves’ professional player, Spencer “Hiko” Martin, called him. Distracted by the call, Doc suddenly dies and eventually makes the tweet thanking Hiko.

Hiko appreciates Dr Disrespect’s shot on Valorant

Doc was playing a match of Valorant on the Icebox map. He was playing with the duelist agent, Phoenix, and was in the 15th round of the match. There was only one enemy agent alive when he flashes the enemy to eventually take out the player with a headshot from his Marshal.

As the gameplay was top-tier, he was being praised by his teammates, while at the beginning of the next round, Hiko called him. He stops at spawn and picks up his phone to speak to Hiko. Hiko congratulated him on the shot as he was watching his stream. Right after Hiko cut the call, Doc put down the phone and started moving, only to realize that an enemy had crept upon him.

Doc’s facial expression after getting shot unexpectedly on Valorant was priceless. Needless to say, the community had various reactions of their own to the hilariously unique situation. Instead of laughing about this matter entirely, several in the community applauded Dr Disrespect’s shot.

The community has always been on his side since his mysterious ban from Twitch. To this day, the reason for his ban remains unknown. The community showed their appreciation for Doc by asking him to collaborate with Hiko.

Despite neither Dr Disrespect nor Hiko addressing the matter publicly, the Valorant community has certainly gotten themselves hyped over the possibility. The Doc’s loud and aggressive personality, combined with Hiko’s calm and composed gameplay, is certainly a sight that the entire community will relish if it ever happens.