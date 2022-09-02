DRX vs FURIA: VCT Champions 2022 Istanbul - Predictions, head-to-head, livestream details, and more

VCT Champions 2022 is now live. It is being played in front of a live audience in Istanbul, Turkey. Fans all around the world are excited and eager to see their favorite teams win the most glorious title in the Valorant competitive scene.

VCT Champions 2022 began on August 31 and will run until September 18.

Sixteen teams have qualified for VCT Champions 2022. These teams have worked hard and overcome many hurdles to become the 16 best Valorant teams in the world. Despite proving themselves to be worthy of the big stage, they still have a lot to accomplish in Istanbul.

DRX and Furia are two of the teams that have qualified for VCT Champions 2022. They will face off against each other for the first time this weekend.

DRX vs FURIA: Who will move to the Winner's Bracket in VCT Champions 2022 Group Stage?

DRX is a Korean VALORANT team formed via the acquisition of the former Vision Strikers roster. They are one of the best teams in the region and have proven their supremacy in the VCT Challengers multiple times.

This year, DRX secured the first position in the Korea Stage 1 Challengers (against On Sla2ers) and again in the Korea Stage 2 Challengers (against Maru Gaming). They overcame both opponents with a score of 3:0.

Meanwhile, FURIA Esports is a Brazilian esports organization founded in August 2017. The team's performances haven’t been great so far in 2022. They secured the fourth position in the Brazil Stage 1 Challengers but ended up in the fifth position in the Brazil Stage 2 Challengers.

FURIA secured their berth in VCT Champions 2022 by placing second in the VCT 2022: South America Last Chance Qualifier (after winning 3:0 against TBK Esports).

Predictions

FURIA are undoubtedly the underdogs in their upcoming matchup against DRX. While DRX’s performances have been consistent this year, FURIA have struggled to register wins.

It's tough to say which team will win. However, judging by previous performances, DRX should be the victor in their match against FURIA.

Head-to-head

DRX vs FURIA Head-to-Head (Image via vlr.gg)

DRX and FURIA are yet to face each other in 2022. Their matchup in Istanbul will be their first battle against each other in VCT.

Both teams have lost two out of their last five matches. DRX have lost their last two matches consecutively after three wins. FURIA, on the other hand, won their last match just after suffering a loss to KRU. Prior to this, the team had two wins and one loss.

Potential lineups

DRX:

Kim "stax" Gu-taek

Goo "Rb" Sang-min

Kim "Zest" Gi-seok (IGL)

Byung-chul "BuZz" Yu

Kim "MaKo" Myeong-kwan

FURIA:

Gabriel "qck" Lima

Khalil "Khalil" Schmidt

Agustin "Nozwerr" Ibarra (IGL)

Matheus "mazin" Araújo

Douglas "dgzin" Silva

When and where to watch

Fans can watch their upcoming VCT Champions 2022 match between DRX and FURIA on Valorant’s official channels on Twitch and YouTube. The match will begin on Friday, September 2, 2022, at 5.00 am PDT / 2.00 pm CEST / 5.30 pm IST.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh