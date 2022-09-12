DRX vs LOUD: VCT Champions 2022 Istanbul predictions, head-to-head, livestream details, and more

VCT Champions 2022 is slowly etching towards picking the ultimate torch-bearer for its prestigious title. The playoffs stage will seed two of the best-performing teams into the grand finals, slated for September 18. Only six out of the initial sixteen teams remain in the competition.

The quarterfinals concluded yesterday, with Team Liquid and Leviatán exiting the playoffs early. It's time for the upper semifinals to kick off, the losers of which will be sent to the lower bracket. Today's series will do just that, pitching LOUD against DRX and OpTic Gaming against XSET.

The first game will involve the celebrated South Korean team, DRX, as they take on the Brazilian-Argentine powerhouse, LOUD, in a best-of-three series. This article will predict the outcome of the DRX vs. LOUD matchup through general statistics, head-to-head comparisons, and more.

DRX vs. LOUD: Who will win today's upper-bracket semifinals in VCT Champions 2022?

As Day 12 of Valorant Champions Istanbul sets in, the year-end tournament is just two steps away from determining its final two contenders. The upcoming upper-bracket semifinals will determine the teams for the consequent upper finals. It will also determine the teams destined to face FPX and Fnatic in the lower semifinals one day later.

DRX and LOUD have been two of the most influential teams this VCT season. Both rosters have showcased some of the best plays in the tournament and are undoubtedly crowd favorites. Predicting the winner between these two isn't straightforward; both are tough competitors in the current VCT circuit.

DRX's Valorant roster was formed by the acquisition of Vision Strikers, a well-known and competitive name in VCT 2021. LOUD's Valorant roster was formed in February 2022 by acquiring talented athletes from different teams. Saadhak and Sacy are the only ones in LOUD with experience in VCT 2021 as a part of Team Vikings.

Predictions

Both LOUD and DRX are newly-built rosters. However, players belonging to the latter have been a prominent part of the international circuit since last year.

That said, DRX has undergone inevitable roster changes since its formation. LOUD, on the other hand, stands strong with all its initial members on board so far.

DRX has maintained incredible consistency on the circuit this year, placing first in the Korea Challengers stages. They also performed satisfactorily in both the Masters events, placing fifth/sixth in Copenhagen and Reykjavik.

LOUD performed similarly well, with incredible performances in their regional Challengers and Masters Reykjavik. But they couldn't repeat their stellar Masters Stage 1 performance in Copenhagen.

Considering their recent performances, both LOUD and DRX are on the same level, more or less. DRX scored two straight matchups in group play to enter the playoffs. LOUD had to endure one loser's and one decider series but emerged victorious in both to secure their spot in the bracket stage.

Their opening playoff matchups went well, with LOUD defeating Leviatán and DRX defeating FPX to enter the upper semifinals. That said, DRX has been showing incredible form recently and has remained undefeated for most of it. The odds could be favoring the South Korean powerhouse in the upcoming series.

Head-to-head

DRX and LOUD haven't faced each other in a Valorant tournament before.

Recent results

Head-to-head and recent results comparison between LOUD and DRX (Image via Vlr.gg)

DRX has a slight upper hand over LOUD in terms of recent results. The former remains undefeated in Champions 2022 and will try its best to preserve its reputation. In addition, DRX has shown more consistency in the entirety of VCT 2022 compared to LOUD.

Potential lineups

DRX

Kim "stax" Gu-taek

Gu-taek Goo "Rb" Sang-min

Sang-min Kim "Zest" Gi-seok (IGL)

Gi-seok (IGL) Byung-chul "BuZz" Yu

Yu Kim "MaKo" Myeong-kwan

LOUD

Gustavo “Sacy” Rossi

Rossi Bryan “pancada” Luna

Luna Matias “saadhak” Delipetro

Delipetro Felipe “Less” Basso

Basso Erick “aspas” Santos

Where to watch

Fans all over the world can witness the two teams lock horns live on YouTube, Twitch, and Valorant esports' official website. One can also buy tickets to the Volkswagen Arena in Istanbul to be a part of the live audience. The series starts at 7 am PDT/4 pm CEST/7.30 pm IST on September 12.

