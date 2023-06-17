VCT Masters Tokyo kicked off on June 11, 2023. After enduring tough competition in the group stage, eight teams have reached the playoffs. However, only one will be declared the winner of Masters 2023 on June 25, 2023, taking home the trophy, $350,000, and an additional slot for their region at Champions 2023. June 18 marks the first elimination day in VCT Masters Tokyo playoffs.

The day's second match will be played between DRX (South Korea) and NRG Esports (North America). The loser will be booted out of the tournament, raising the stakes in this crucial match. Here is everything you need to know about it.

DRX vs NRG Esports - Who will survive first elimination day in VCT 2023 Masters Tokyo playoffs

Predictions

Both DRX and NRG Esports have been hailed as the best teams in their respective regions. However, both sides seem to be going through a rough patch, coming off of a second-place finish in their regional league and having to squeak through to the playoffs.

This matchup is quite neck-to-neck. Jung "Foxy9" Jae-sung seems to be the key to DRX's success, so his playing in this game could be pivotal for the Korean squad's victory. Either way, the entire lineup must step up to take down the North American giants and dispel the popular notion that deems them "chokers on LAN."

The same goes for NRG Esports as well. Sam "s0m" Oh has been stepping it up recently, but a concerted effort is vital to overcome this hurdle. NRG's core has defeated DRX on multiple occasions, which could bolster the hopes of North American fans. However, this match could go either way, considering both teams' shaky form.

Head-to-head

DRX faced OpTic Gaming, boasting the core of the NRG esports squad in both the VCT Masters events of 2022. The latter team came out on top.

Recent results

DRX dragged themselves to the playoffs by defeating FUT Esports after being knocked down to the lower bracket in the group stage by Evil Geniuses. In the playoffs, the side conceded their upper-bracket run to long-time regional rivals Paper Rex.

NRG Esports managed to get over the line in the group stage of VCT Masters Tokyo, beating NAVI and T1. However, they were knocked down to the lower bracket by Fnatic in their opening match of the playoffs stage.

Potential lineups

NRG @NRGgg THAT BOY @CRASHIES IS COLD WITH IT 🥶️ THAT BOY @CRASHIES IS COLD WITH IT 🥶️ https://t.co/3Emw1z3Oen

DRX

Kim "stax" Gu-taek (IGL)

Gu-taek (IGL) Goo "Rb" Sang-Min

Sang-Min Jung "Foxy9" Jae-sung

Jae-sung Kim "MaKo" Myeong-gwan

Myeong-gwan Yu "BuZz" Byung-chul

Byung-chul Pyeon "termi" Seon-ho (Coach)

NRG Esports

Pujan " FiNESSE " Mehta (IGL)

" Mehta (IGL) Sam " s0m " Oh

" Oh Austin " crashies " Roberts

" Roberts Ardis " ardiis " Svarenieks

" Svarenieks Victor " Victor " Wong

" Wong Chet "Chet" Singh (Coach)

Where to watch

Fans can watch the English broadcast of the VCT Masters Tokyo on the official Twitch and YouTube channels of the Valorant Champions Tour. Regional language broadcasts will also be available on the respective VCT channels. Additionally, viewers may tune into the watch parties hosted by players and streamers worldwide.

DRX and NRG Esports face each other on June 18, 2023, at 11:00 pm PT (previous day) / 8:00 am CET / 11:30 am IST / 3:00 pm JST. For the full playoffs schedule, you can visit this link.

