DRX vs OpTic Gaming: VCT Stage 1 Masters Reykjavik Upper Bracket Semifinals prediction, head-to-head, and more

As time passes, the Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) Stage 1 Masters progresses more and more and will be starting with its Upper Bracket Semifinals today.

On the eighth day of the tournament, four teams will be competing against each other where DRX and OpTic Gaming are meant to face off in the first match.

Both teams have shown their dedication to winning this tournament. However, only one will have the opportunity to sail to the Upper Bracket Finals smoothly.

This article will provide all the necessary information that fans should know to determine who will come out victorious.

DRX vs OpTic Gaming: Who will win the Upper Bracket Semifinals Match 1 of the VCT Stage-1 Masters Reykjavik?

The match-up between DRX and OpTic Gaming will follow the best out of three map rules, and the team that manages to win two maps will go forward to the Upper Bracket Finals.

Now, since both teams have previously shown tremendous performances in the tournament, it is hard to determine who will win here.

Predictions

During the entire VCT Stage 1 Masters, both the teams have given flawless competition to their opponents and have managed to qualify to play in the Upper Bracket Semifinals.

DRX seems to be in good condition as Kim “MaKo” Myeong-kwan and Yu “BuZz” Byung-chul have consistently shown their potential in previous games, which might give OpTic Gaming good competition.

However, the American team had a trick up their sleeve, and that was excellent team coordination which helped them face the tallest of barriers. Not to forget, OpTic’s Jaccob “yay” Whiteaker has also been stellar in their previous matches and can retaliate at DRX.

Since both the teams are in their peak form, it is hard to say who will win here. However, judging from DRX’s usual performance, OpTic Gaming might fall victim to the Korean team’s fragging power and succumb to them. In other words, DRX can win this match with a 2-1 scoreline and reach the Upper Bracket Finals.

Head-to-head

Both teams will face off for the first time in the VCT Stage 1 Masters Upper Bracket Semifinals and have not met previously. It would be interesting for fans to observe how their game will play out.

Recent results

Examining the recent match history of DRX, the team has remained undefeated in their last five matches. However, OpTic Gaming have also remained undefeated in their last three matches.

The recent results of DRX and OpTic Gaming (Image via vlr.gg)

Potential lineup

DRX:

Kim “Zest” Gi-seok

Goo “Rb” Sang-Min

Yu “BuZz” Byung-chul

Kim “stax” Gu-taek

Kim “MaKo” Myeong-kwan

OpTic Gaming:

Pujan “FNS” Mehta

Austin “crashies” Roberts

Jaccob “yay” Whiteaker

Jimmy “Marved” Nguyen

Victor “Victor” Wong

When and where to watch DRX vs OpTic Gaming

Fans can go to Valorant Champions Tour’s official YouTube and Twitch channel to watch VCT Stage 1 Master Upper Bracket Semifinals live on April 17 from 5 PM GMT (10.30 PM IST).

Note: This entire article was written based on the author’s views and opinions.

