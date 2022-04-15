The Guard vs OpTic Gaming: VCT Stage 1 Masters Reykjavik Playoff prediction, head-to-head, livestream details, and more

The Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) Stage 1 Masters' Day 7 begins on April 15, with four teams competing in the playoffs. Of these four teams, only two will be going to the Upper Bracket Semifinals, while the losers will compete in the Lower Brackets.

Match 2 of Day 7 will be between two American esports giants: The Guard and OpTic Gaming, and fans will be eager to see the two lock horns. Both teams have proven to be among the best in their region and will face off in this international tournament tonight.

The question that comes up now is who will come out victorious in this match-up, and this article will be answering exactly that.

The Guard vs OpTic Gaming: Who will win the Upper Bracket match 4 of the VCT Stage-1 Masters Reykjavik?

The VCT Stage 1 Masters Playoff follows a best-of-three-maps ground rule, which means either team needs to win two maps in order to come out as winners of the match. This way, it can be determined which team will be moving forward in the tournament brackets.

Predictions

As is known from previous encounters, both The Guard and OpTic Gaming are at par when it comes to their performances in matches. It was very clear when they both met at the VCT NA Stage 1 Challengers, where they showed off their true potential.

Now that both the teams are set to clash in the Upper Bracket Quarterfinals again, fans will be able to observe the two titans going head to head. Having a score to settle, OpTic Gaming will be seen going all-in for this match and The Guard might have some serious competition.

Since The Guard and OpTic Gaming have equal prospects, the chances of winning for both the teams is fifty-percent, making it hard to determine who will win here. However, judging from OpTic Gaming’s recent performance, the team showed better promise of winning.

Head-to-head

The Guard and OpTic Gaming faced off against each other twice earlier this year and will be facing off again for the third time. Both the teams have managed to get one win over the other and thus make their overall score 1:1.

Recent results

The recent results of The Guard and OpTic Gaming (Image via vlr.gg)

Upon observing both teams' past five matches, The Guard has lost only one match in their last five encounters, whereas OpTic Gaming has lost two. Although both sides face a slight difference in their win-loss ratio, they do go at par when it comes to their performance.

Potential lineup for The Guard and OpTic Gaming

The Guard:

Michael “neT” Bernet

Jacob “valyn” Batio

Jonah “JonahP” Pulice

Ha “Sayaplayer” Jung-woo

Trent “trent” Cairns

OpTic Gaming:

Pujan “FNS” Mehta

Austin “crashies” Roberts

Jaccob “yay” Whiteaker

Jimmy “Marved” Nguyen

Victor “Victor” Wong

When and where to watch The Guard vs OpTic Gaming

This will be the fourth playoff match of the VCT Stage 1 Masters Playoff, and fans can head over to the Valorant Champions Tour’s official YouTube and Twitch channels on April 15, 2022, from 8 pm GMT (1.30 am IST, April 16).

Note: This article reflects the writer's own views.

Edited by R. Elahi

LIVE POLL Q. Who will win in this match? The Guard or OpTic Gaming? The Guard OpTic Gaming 0 votes so far