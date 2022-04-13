XERXIA Esports vs OpTic Gaming: VCT Stage 1 Masters Reykjavik Group-B prediction, head-to-head, livestream details, and more 

On the fourth day of the Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) Stage 1 Masters, the tournament will observe two more eliminations via decider matches. Today's matchup includes the deciding game between XERXIA Esports and OpTic Gaming.

After giving a terrific performance in the elimination stage, OpTic Gaming left the death’s pit by winning against KRU Esports. However, the team isn't out of the woods yet as they clash against XERXIA Esports. Whichever team manages to win this match will be able to move forward into the Playoffs and compete against The Guard.

Considering both the teams' past performances, this article will provide fans with a brief look into who can win this VCT match.

XERXIA Esports vs OpTic Gaming: Who will win the first decider match of the VCT Stage-1 Masters Reykjavik?

Both XERXIA Esports and OpTic Gaming have faced each other before in the tournament, however, this time, their stays in the competition are on the line.

Predictions

As per performances from both teams previously, the Thai Valorant professional team, XERXIA, has dominated OpTic Gaming in the tournament. Furthermore, the team managed to win their last encounter flawlessly by winning two maps straight.

Even though OpTic Gaming had been previously defeated by XERXIA Esports, their performance against KRU Esports has shown a massive improvement and the team is expected to give XERXIA a hard time.

Since it is a decider match, both teams can be expected to give each other a tough fight. However, since it can only have one winner, XERXIA Esports can gain victory in this matchup, but with a 2-1 scoreline.

Head-to-head

In the VCT Stage 1 Masters, both teams have encountered each other once and XERXIA Esports came out as the winner.

Recent results

Previous results of both the teams (Image via vlr.gg)

If both teams' past five encounters are looked at closely, both seem to show the same win-loss ratio. However, this ratio will see a change once either of them comes out as the winner.

Potential lineup for XERXIA vs OpTic Gaming

XERXIA Esports:

Itthirit "foxz" Ngamsaard

Thanamethk "Crws" Mahatthananuyut

Nutchapon "sScary" Matarat

Panyawat "sushiboys" Subsiriroj

Thanachart "Surf" Rungapajaratkul

OpTic Gaming:

Pujan “FNS” Mehta

Austin “crashies” Roberts

Jaccob “yay” Whiteaker

Jimmy “Marved” Nguyen

Victor “Victor” Wong

When and where to watch XIA vs OPTC

Fans who wish to see the first decider match of VCT Stage 1 Masters between XERXIA Esports and OpTic Gaming can go to Valorant Champions Tour’s official YouTube and Twitch channels to watch it live on April 13, 2022, from 5 PM GMT (11:30 PM IST) onwards.

Note: This article is based on the views and opinions of the author.

Edited by R. Elahi

