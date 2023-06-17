VCT Masters Tokyo started on June 11, 2023. After three intensive days of group-stage matches, the tournament playoffs began on June 16, 2023. The eight shortlisted teams will fight tooth and nail with their eyes set on the price: a fantastic trophy and the lion's share of $1,000,000. The winning side will also earn their region an extra seat at Champions 2023, to be held in Los Angeles.

Day 2 of the VCT Masters Tokyo playoffs will host two matches, the second featuring DRX (South Korea) and Paper Rex (Singapore). The two have played each other multiple times, with three matches coming in this tournament season alone. The winner will play against either Fnatic or NRG Esports.

DRX vs PRX - Who will win the second match on Day 2 of VCT Masters Tokyo playoffs?

Predictions

In both of Paper Rex's wins against DRX, Foxy9 was on the bench. Although not certain, it can be gleaned that Foxy9's firepower is one of the key win conditions for DRX. While Zest is an excellent player, his performance in VCT 2023 so far has been suboptimal compared to DRX's star player.

With a veteran like "something" in the opponent squad, teams must match up in terms of sheer aim to stand a chance.

Both DRX and Paper Rex are largely familiar with each other, so unless either team decides to overturn their playbook and bring out something absolutely novel, the result will come down to whose aim sits better. In that case, the series leans (even if slightly) toward Paper Rex.

Head-to-head

DRX and Paper Rex have been longstanding rivals for the spot of the best Valorant team in Asia. They faced each other thrice in the recent VCT Pacific League, where the Singaporean squad came out on top in the last two matches.

Recent results

Paper Rex has only lost a single series since something joined the squad. Its last two matches were against DRX, both series going the way of the #WGaming squad.

DRX has been looking slightly shaky since it lost to Paper Rex in the final matches of VCT Pacific League. The side suffered a loss against Evil Geniuses but managed to keep its footing in the tournament with a win against FUT Esports.

Potential lineups

DRX

Kim "stax" Gu-taek (IGL)

Gu-taek (IGL) Goo "Rb" Sang-Min

Sang-Min Jung "Foxy9" Jae-sung

Jae-sung Kim "MaKo" Myeong-gwan

Myeong-gwan Yu "BuZz" Byung-chul

Byung-chul Pyeon "termi" Seon-ho (Coach)

Paper Rex

Aaron "mindfreak" Leonhart

Leonhart Wang "Jinggg" Jing Jie

Jing Jie Jason "f0rsakeN" Susanto

Susanto Khalish "d4v41" Rusyaidee

Rusyaidee Ilya "something" Petrov

Petrov Patiphan "cgrs" Porsi

Porsi Alexandre "alecks" Sallé (Coach)

Where to watch

You can watch the match live on the official Twitch and YouTube channels of the Valorant Champions Tour. There are also broadcasts in regional languages on the respective regional VCT channels. If you are a fan of additional banter and commentary, diving into a watch party hosted by a popular streamer or player can be a good idea.

DRX clashes with Paper Rex on June 17, 2023, at 11:00 pm PT (previous day) / 8:00 am CET / 11:30 am IST / 3:00 pm JST. For the full playoffs schedule, you can visit here.

