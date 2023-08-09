EDward Gaming vs Giants - Valorant Champions 2023 Group Stage: Predictions, live stream details, and more

Valorant Champions 2023 is running at a full phase at the heart of Los Angeles. Teams from different regions, like China, EMEA, Americas, APAC, etc., are competing against each other to be the best. With a magnificent prize of $2,250,000, the shining trophy is one of the main attractions. Now that we’ve had three days of intense matchups, it’s time for some more thrilling head-to-head matches as we head onto day 4. The upcoming encounter between EDward Gaming and Giants is one of them.

With EDward Gaming and Giants sitting on top of their respective regions, we can expect an intense match. Besides, after getting a taste of victory in the regional qualifiers, they will surely be hungry for further glory.

EDward Gaming vs Giants: Who will win this Valorant Champions 2023 matchup?

Prediction

The powerhouse team from China, EDward Gaming, is recently on a winning streak and won the VCT China Qualifiers by defeating the underdogs Bilibili Gaming. They have been a prevalent force in the Chinese Valorant scene and had quite a smooth run in the tournament, and are seen as one of the prime contenders of Valorant Champions 2023. With better team communication and raw mechanics, they can easily turn the tide in their favor.

After a rough start to the season, Giants managed to claim a 5-6th place finish in the VCT EMEA League. After receiving one more chance to compete in the biggest stage in Valorant, Rhyme and Co bounced back hard and won the EMEA LCQ 2023. Securing a spot in the Champions 2023 wasn’t a very easy task for them. So, they’ll enter this tournament with great expectations to make a name for themselves on the International stage.

EDward Gaming is the clear favorite to win this matchup. Compared to Giants Gaming, the team has greater depth in terms of strategy-making, teamwork, and map selections. However, Giants are not a team to be taken for granted. In order to prevent an upset from the EMEA heavyweights, EDG needs to be well-prepared.

Head to Head

EDWard Gaming and Giants haven’t met each other at any stage of any tournament, so there is no previous data to look at.

Recent results

EDward Gaming won their recent Grand Final match against Bilibili Gaming by a 3-1 scoreline in VCT China Qualifier 2023.

Giants also won their last match against NAVI by a 3-0 margin and won the EMEA Last Chance Qualifiers 2023.

Expected Rosters

EDward Gaming

Guo “Haodong” Haodong (IGL)

Zheng “ZmjjKK” Yongkang

Wan “CHICHOO” Shunji

Zhang “Smoggy” Zhao

Wang “nobody” Senxu

Tang “Muggle” Shijun (Substitute)

Lo Wen-Hsin (Head Coach)

Giants

Adolfo “Fit1nho” Gallego

Kirill “Cloud” Nehozhin

Žygimantas “nukkye” Chmieliauskas

Aaro “hoody” Peltokangas

Emir “rhyme” Muminovic (IGL)

Daniil “pipsoN” Mesheryakov (Head Coach)

Live stream details

The second match of Group A between EDward Gaming and Giants will be telecasted live on Valorant’s official Twitch and Youtube channels. The game will start on August 10, 2023, at 3 pm PDT/ 12 am CEST (next day) / 3:30 am IST (next day).

EDward Gaming vs Giants on Twitch: Watch here

EDward Gaming vs Giants on YouTube: Watch here

You can link your Twitch to a Riot account to earn some thrilling premium drops.

