Valorant Champions 2023 Group A: Overview, schedule, predictions, and more

Valorant Champions 2023 will kick off soon in Los Angeles, USA. A total of 16 teams will face off against each other for the World Champions title. They will also compete for a lion's share of the $1,000,000 prize pool. The group of participants features 13 teams from the three international leagues and three squads from China.

The participating teams in Valorant Champions 2023 have been divided into four groups (A, B, C, and D). This article covers everything you need to know about Group A going into the tournament.

Valorant Champions 2023 Group A: Overview

Paper Rex is the only team in Group A to get a direct invitation into Champions 2023 from the VCT Pacific League (which they won). EDward Gaming had to go through the China qualifiers, while Giants Gaming and KRU Esports made it through their region's Last Chance Qualifiers.

Paper Rex is the clear favorite in this group, having finished third in Masters Tokyo this year. The Singaporean giants are consistent and have the most experience among the four teams. They have been elevated to a whole other level with the signing of Ilya "something" Petrov.

EDWard Gaming is no stranger to Valorant Champions, having participated in the event in 2022. Their dream run in Masters Tokyo has put them on the radar of many viewers, who might have underestimated them earlier.

EDG's star player, Zheng “ZmjjKK” Yongkang, took the world by storm with his confidence and skills. He will surely be looking to continue his reign of terror in LA.

KRU Esports is also one of the only teams that have made it to every iteration of the Valorant Champions event so far. Although they don't have much to show from previous versions, their sweep through the Americas League LCQ shows that the squad has a lot of promise. Angelo "keznit" Mori is the player to look out for on this team.

Valorant Champions 2023 will be Giants Gaming's first-ever appearance in a Champions-level tournament. They are definitely the underdogs in the group. However, the players on the roster are polished, and their smooth run through the EMEA LCQ is a testament to their form.

Valorant Champions 2023 Group A: Schedule

The match schedule for Group A is as follows:

August 9, 2023

Paper Rex vs KRU Esports - Opening Round #1 - 12:00 pm PT / 9:00 pm CEST / 12:30 am IST (next day) / 4:00 am JST (next day)

EDward Gaming vs Giants Gaming - Opening Round #2 - 3:00 pm PT / 12:00 am CEST (next day) / 3:30 am IST (next day) / 7:00 am JST (next day)

August 10, 2023

Winner of Opening Round #1 vs Winner of Opening Round #2 - Winner's Match - 12:00 pm PT / 9:00 pm CEST / 12:30 am IST (next day) / 4:00 am JST (next day)

August 11, 2023

Loser of Opening Round #1 vs Loser of Opening Round #2 - Elimination Match - 12:00 pm PT / 9:00 pm CEST / 12:30 am IST (next day) / 4:00 am JST (next day)

August 13, 2023

Winner of Elimination Match vs Loser of Winner's Match - Decider Match - 12:00 pm PT / 9:00 pm CEST / 12:30 am IST (next day) / 4:00 am JST (next day)

Valorant Champions 2023 Group A: Predictions

Although not all these matches are guaranteed to happen, the following are the expected outcomes if they do take place:

Team Predicted winner Paper Rex vs EDward Gaming EDward Gaming Paper Rex vs Giants Gaming Paper Rex Paper Rex vs KRU Esports Paper Rex EDward Gaming vs KRU Esports KRU Esports EDward Gaming vs Giants Gamng EDward Gaming KRU Esports vs Giants Gaming KRU Esports

Valorant Champions 2023 Group A: Head-to-head

Only EDward Gaming and Paper Rex have played against each other in this group.

Valorant Champions 2023 Group A: Where to watch

Fans can watch the matches live (with English broadcast) on the main Valorant Esports channels on Twitch and YouTube. There will also be broadcasts in other languages on the regional VCT channels.

Readers interested in additional banter can also check out watch parties hosted by streamers like Tarik.