NAVI vs Giants Gaming - VCT EMEA LCQ 2023 Grand finals: Predictions, where to watch, and more

VCT LCQ in the EMEA region is finally coming to a close. A total of six teams started out and gave their best to get one of the two spots for Champions 2023. After four days and many matches, those two teams have finally been decided. NAVI and Giants Gaming will be the final two EMEA teams making their way to the final VCT event of the year. Day 5 will be the Grand final match between them.

Day 4 saw the lower finals match between KOI and NAVI. KOI had previously defeated NAVI in a very dominant fashion. But this time, NAVI was prepared and hit back much harder. They had a clean Bo5 (best-of-five) series as they won 3-0, punching their tickets to Champions 2023 and eliminating KOI.

NAVI vs Giants Gaming - Which team will win the VCT EMEA LCQ?

Predictions

NAVI started out strong as they finished 3rd-4th place at LOCK//IN. They even performed well in the EMEA League and qualified for Masters Tokyo. However, this is where the team's performance started to become underwhelming. NAVI saw a very early exit from Tokyo as they were defeated by EDward Gaming in the Group Stage. The team has now gotten back to their Championship form in LCQ and is looking dangerous with each match.

Giants Gaming also started off with a decent performance at VCT LOCK//IN, which got a lot better going in the EMEA League. They slowly grew to become one of the top teams in the league. However, they missed out just barely to qualify for Tokyo. Giants have looked amazing in the LCQ so far.

This LCQ matchup favors NAVI as their performance overall in 2023 has looked better than Giants Gaming. However, as both the teams have qualified for Champions, this matchup's result doesn't matter as much.

Head-to-head

These teams faced each other in the lower round Playoffs in the VCT EMEA League, where NAVI won the Bo3 (best-of-three) series by 2-0.

Recent results

NAVI's most recent match was against KOI, where they won the Bo5 series by 3-0.

Giants Gaming's most recent match was also against KOI, where they won their Bo3 series by 2-0.

Potential Lineups

NAVI

Kyrylo " ANGE1 " Karasov (IGL)

" Karasov (IGL) Andrey " Shao " Kiprsky

" Kiprsky Pontus " Zyppan " Eek

" Eek Dmitry " SUYGETSU " Ilyushin

" Ilyushin Mehmet Yagiz " cNed " ipek

" ipek Erik "d00mbr0s" Sandgren (Coach)

Giants Gaming

Adolfo "Fit1nho" Gallego

Gallego Aaro " hoody " Peltokangas

" Peltokangas Žygimantas " nukkye " Chmieliauskas

" Chmieliauskas Emir " rhyme " Muminovic (IGL)

" Muminovic (IGL) Kirill " Cloud " Nehozhin

" Nehozhin Daniil "pipsoN" Meshcheryakov (Coach)

When and where to watch

Interested readers can watch the match on the official YouTube and Twitch channels of VCT EMEA. They can also tune into the watchparties done by streamers and pro players. The match will take place on July 23 at 8:30 pm IST/ 5:30 pm CEST/ 8:00 am PDT.

