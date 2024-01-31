eeiu Valorant settings: Crosshair, configuration, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

Having the right Valorant settings right can significantly impact your in-game performance in Riot Games' character-based tactical shooter. While Valorant has different Agents, each with their unique abilities, its gameplay centers around aiming and shooting. To do that to the best of your abilities, you need the most optimized in-game settings possible.
Since the Valorant settings menu is quite complex, it can throw off even seasoned players. That is where checking out the configurations used by professional players like Daniel "eeiu" Vucenovic comes into play.
This article highlights the Valorant settings used by eeiu, including his crosshair, video settings, peripherals, and more.
Everything fans need to know about eeiu's Valorant settings
Mouse Settings
- DPI: 800
- Sensitivity: 0.233
- eDPI: 186.4
- Scoped Sensitivity: 1.00
- Hz: 1000
- Windows Sensitivity: 6
- Raw Input Buffer: On
Crosshair
Primary
- Color: White
- Crosshair Color: #FFFFFF
- Outlines: On
- Outline Opacity: 1
- Outline Thickness: 1
- Center Dot: Off
- Center Dot Opacity: -
- Center Dot Thickness: -
Inner Lines
- Show Inner Lines: On
- Inner length opacity: 1
- Inner line length: 2
- Inner line thickness 1
- Inner line offset: 2
- Movement Error: Off
- Firing Error: Off
Outer lines
- Show Outer Lines: Off
- Movement Error: Off
- Firing Error: Off
Keybinds
- Walk: L-Shift
- Crouch: L-Ctrl
- Jump: Space Bar
- Use Object: E
- Equip Primary Weapon: 1
- Equip Secondary Weapon: 2
- Equip Melee Weapon: 3
- Equip Spike: 4
- Use/Equip Ability 1: C
- Use/Equip Ability 2: Z
- Use/Equip Ability 3: Caps Lock
- Use/Equip Ability Ultimate: Mouse 5
Map
- Rotate: Fixed
- Fixed Orientation: Always the same
- Keep Player Centered: Off
- Minimap Size:1.2
- Minimap Zoom: 0.9
- Minimap Vision Cones: On
- Show Map Region Names: Always
Video settings
General
- Resolution: 1920×1080
- Aspect Ratio: 16:9
- Aspect Ratio Method: Fill
- Display Mode: Fullscreen
Graphics quality
- Multithreaded Rendering: On
- Material Quality: Low
- Texture Quality: Low
- Detail Quality: Low
- UI Quality: Low
- Vignette: Off
- VSync: Off
- Anti-Aliasing: None
- Anisotropic Filtering: 1x
- Improve Clarity: Off
- Experimental Sharpening: Off
- Bloom: Off
- Distortion: Off
- Cast Shadows: Off
Accessibility
- Enemy Highlight Color: Red (Default)
Peripherals
- Monitor: ZOWIE XL2546
- Mouse: Unknown
- Keyboard: Unknown
- Headset: Unknown
- Mousepad: ZOWIE G-SR
eeiu is a Valorant player for 100 Thieves and will be making his debut in the franchise system in 2024 with the start of the VCT Americas League. He plays Agents like Sova, Skye, and Fade.
Emulating eeiu's Valorant settings can be a good start to finding your footing in the game, but make sure to fine-tune them to fit your specific needs.