eeiu Valorant settings: Crosshair, configuration, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

Having the right Valorant settings right can significantly impact your in-game performance in Riot Games' character-based tactical shooter. While Valorant has different Agents, each with their unique abilities, its gameplay centers around aiming and shooting. To do that to the best of your abilities, you need the most optimized in-game settings possible.

Since the Valorant settings menu is quite complex, it can throw off even seasoned players. That is where checking out the configurations used by professional players like Daniel "eeiu" Vucenovic comes into play.

This article highlights the Valorant settings used by eeiu, including his crosshair, video settings, peripherals, and more.

Everything fans need to know about eeiu's Valorant settings

Mouse Settings

DPI: 800

Sensitivity: 0.233

eDPI: 186.4

Scoped Sensitivity: 1.00

Hz: 1000

Windows Sensitivity: 6

Raw Input Buffer: On

Crosshair

Primary

Color: White

Crosshair Color: #FFFFFF

Outlines: On

Outline Opacity: 1

Outline Thickness: 1

Center Dot: Off

Center Dot Opacity: -

Center Dot Thickness: -

Inner Lines

Show Inner Lines: On

Inner length opacity: 1

Inner line length: 2

Inner line thickness 1

Inner line offset: 2

Movement Error: Off

Firing Error: Off

Outer lines

Show Outer Lines: Off

Movement Error: Off

Firing Error: Off

Keybinds

Walk: L-Shift

Crouch: L-Ctrl

Jump: Space Bar

Use Object: E

Equip Primary Weapon: 1

Equip Secondary Weapon: 2

Equip Melee Weapon: 3

Equip Spike: 4

Use/Equip Ability 1: C

Use/Equip Ability 2: Z

Use/Equip Ability 3: Caps Lock

Use/Equip Ability Ultimate: Mouse 5

Map

Rotate: Fixed

Fixed Orientation: Always the same

Keep Player Centered: Off

Minimap Size:1.2

Minimap Zoom: 0.9

Minimap Vision Cones: On

Show Map Region Names: Always

Video settings

General

Resolution: 1920×1080

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Aspect Ratio Method: Fill

Display Mode: Fullscreen

Graphics quality

Multithreaded Rendering: On

Material Quality: Low

Texture Quality: Low

Detail Quality: Low

UI Quality: Low

Vignette: Off

VSync: Off

Anti-Aliasing: None

Anisotropic Filtering: 1x

Improve Clarity: Off

Experimental Sharpening: Off

Bloom: Off

Distortion: Off

Cast Shadows: Off

Accessibility

Enemy Highlight Color: Red (Default)

Peripherals

Monitor: ZOWIE XL2546

Mouse: Unknown

Keyboard: Unknown

Headset: Unknown

Mousepad: ZOWIE G-SR

eeiu is a Valorant player for 100 Thieves and will be making his debut in the franchise system in 2024 with the start of the VCT Americas League. He plays Agents like Sova, Skye, and Fade.

Emulating eeiu's Valorant settings can be a good start to finding your footing in the game, but make sure to fine-tune them to fit your specific needs.