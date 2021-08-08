EMEA Valorant Champions Tour Stage 3 playoffs schedule: When and where to watch the upcoming matches

The Valorant Champions Tour Stage 3 EMEA playoffs are right around the corner, and this is a chance for teams in Europe, Turkey, and the CIS to qualify for the Masters event, which will be taking place in Berlin.

There will be 12 teams participating in the playoffs, six from the EU, three from Turkey, and the remaining three from the CIS region. The competition will start on August 12, and it will be deciding which four teams will be making their way to the international Masters event.

The teams who have qualified for the playoffs are as follows:

From Europe

Acend

Guild Esports

FunPlus Phoenix

G2 Esports

Team Liquid

Giants Gaming

From Turkey

Oxygen Esports

SuperMassive Blaze

Fire Flux Esports

From the CIS

Gambit Esports

Natus Vincere

Forze

The EMEA Valorant Champions Tour Stage 3 playoff format will differ from the North American event. Even though it will have a lower bracket system, the first and second seeds from Europe, along with the first seeds from Turkey and CIS, will start the competition from the second round onwards.

When and where to watch the Valorant Champions Tour Stage 3 EMEA playoffs?

The EMEA playoffs will be streamed in ten different languages along with English and will include: Turkish, Russian, German, French, Italian, Polish, Spanish, Portuguese, Finnish, and Czech.

The main broadcast will be taking place over at Valorant’s official Twitch channel. However, over the course of the tournament, a second, third, and fourth channel will also be added, which can help broadcast the games in different languages simultaneously.

Image via VLR.gg

From Monday to Thursday, and then on Saturday, the event will be broadcasted in English on the main channel. While the second channel will be streaming on Friday and Sunday, the third will stream from Monday to Sunday. The fourth channel will only stream on Saturday.

Valorant Champions Tour Stage 3 EMEA playoff brackets are as follows:

Natus Vincere vs Team Liquid [ Aug 12, 8:30 pm IST]

Guild Esports vs Forze [ Aug 12, 8:30 pm IST]

FunPlus Phoenix vs Fire Flux Esports [ Aug 12, 10:30 pm IST]

Oxygen Esports vs Giants Gaming [ Aug 12, 10:30 pm IST]

