Enigma Gaming vs Global Esports: Valorant Conquerors Championship Upper Semi-finals prediction, head-to-head, livestream details, and more

Valorant Conquerors Championship final weekend is set to commence tomorrow as the final four teams in the competition will compete for the whopping $30,000 prize pool and also for a slot in the Valorant Champions Tour APAC Split 1 Playoffs next month.

Enigma Gaming will take on Global Esports in the Upper Semi-finals of the Valorant Conquerors Championship in the first game of the week. The winner will move forward to the Upper Finals while the losing team will try their luck in the Lower Bracket.

Enigma Gaming and Global Esports: Who will be the first team to qualify for the Valorant Conquerors Championship Upper Final?

Enigma Gaming and Global Esports both are two of the finest teams in the region and are surely the top contenders for the title. The two teams will face each other in a best-of-three series tomorrow in the first semi-final and will try to secure the top three finishes in the competition.

Prediction:

It is quite difficult to predict the winner as both teams are equally good in terms of skill and strategic playstyle. However, judging by their current form, Enigma Gaming has a higher chance of winning the series. After the addition of Karan "Excali" Mhaswadkar, Enigma Gaming now has an excellent player alongside Akram "Rawfiul" Virani. Also, the brains of the IGL Sabyasachi "Antidote" Bose and head-coach Lukas "yb" Gröning have made the team unstoppable.

However, no one can write off Global Esports. With players Ganesh "SkRossi" Gangadhar and Abhirup "Lightningfast" Choudhury in the team, the defending champions can turn the table as well. Though the team is going through a rough patch, Global Esports have the potential to surprise their opposition at any moment.

Head-to-heads:

Though Enigma Gaming is the favorite to win the series, Global Esports is the clear winner in the head-to-head against their opponents. In the previous 12 meetings between the two sides, the latter has won eight of them, while Enigma Gaming has won just four. However, their last match was the Valorant Conquerors Championship India Qualifiers 1 Grand-finals and Enigma Gaming got the better of their opponent that time.

Recent Results:

Enigma Gaming maintained a flawless run, winning all of their last five games in all competitions. However, Global Esports has won four of their last five games.

Enigma Gaming and Global Esports recent results and head-to-head (Image via VLR.gg)

Potential Lineup:

Global Esports

Bhavin "HellrangeR" Kotwani

Akshay "KappA" Sinkar

Ganesh "Sk Rossi" Gangadhar

Abhiru p "Lightningfast" Choudhary

Jayanth "skillZ" Ramesh

Enigma Gaming

Sabyasachi "Antidote" Bose

Karan "Excali" Mhaswadkar

Akram "Rawfiul" Virani

Rishi "Rvk" Vijayakumar

Tejas "Rexy" Kotian

When and where to watch?

Fans can enjoy the match between Global Esports and Enigma Gaming in the Valorant Conquerors Championship Upper Semi-finals live on NODWIN Gaming's YouTube channel on February 25th from 2:00 pm IST.

Edited by Mayank Shete

