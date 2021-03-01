Create
ESPL Valorant PowerUp India by Skyesports pushed Indian Esports ahead

Image by Liquipedia
Subhradeep Mukherjee
ANALYST
Modified 1 hr ago
Feature
ESPL Valorant PowerUp, broadcast by Skyesports, ended last night featuring one of the best tournaments in Indian Esports.

The tournament was broadcast on the YouTube channels of Skyesports and ESPL officially in three languages.

  • English
  • Hindi
  • Tamil

The collective prize of ₹6,75,000 was divided between the top four teams. The winner got a staggering ₹4,00,000, with ₹2,00,000 going to the second place and ₹75,000 to the 3rd-4th place teams.

Vastness of ESPL Valorant PowerUP India

The vast tournament spanned from January 5th to February 28th, showcasing mind-boggling gameplay from some of India's best. Powering their way through the qualifiers, Team Mahi and Global Esports showed their absolute best.

Skyesports and ESPL broadcast this two-month-long tournament with great ease, amazing production quality, and management skills. The Hindi stream of grand finals received 200,000 viewership with a concurrent viewership of 9,200.

Pooling all the streams together, Skyesports achieved a total of 2.8 lakhs in viewership with 12,000 concurrent viewers. In comparison to Skyesports’ last tournament hosted, Valorant Skyesports Championship 2.0, this tournament's viewership increased by leaps and bounds.

Community response and success

If the numbers do not dictate the success achieved here by Skyesports, the community showed up with appreciation for such an amazing tournament. On the other hand, this competition featured a grand final which the Indian Esports community will forever remember. The unstoppable Team Mahi got checked into a power-play by Global Esports.

Valorant Esports in India have always been on a growth curve with small hiccups. The rise of such amazing tournaments from Skyesports and the Esports Club is projecting a bright future for Valorant Esports in India.

Published 01 Mar 2021, 19:35 IST
Valorant Update Valorant India
