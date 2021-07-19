Ethos Valorant settings: Everything to know about his sensitivity, keybinds, and crosshair

Ethos, NRG’s Valorant content creator and streamer, is known for his sharp aiming skills.
Since joining NRG in February 2021, Ethos has come a long way. Many know him for his brilliant Yoru days as well. The streamer has created a huge fan base and inspired them with his gameplay. If someone wishes to learn more about in-game mechanics, Ethos is the right player to look up to.
The first step to learn someone’s playstyle is to know their in-game settings. Many amateur players follow the in-game settings of their favorite professional players and streamers. In this case, one can follow Ethos' Valorant in-game settings including keybinds, sensitivity, crosshair settings and more.
Ethos Valorant settings
Ethos Valorant mouse settings
Ethos currently uses the following mouse settings in Valorant:
- DPI - 400
- In-game Sensitivity – 0.69
- eDPI - 26
- Scoped Sensitivity M. - 0.69
- Hz - 1000
- Windows Sensitivity - 6
Ethos Valorant keybind settings
Ethos currently uses the following keybind settings in Valorant:
- Walk - Left Shift
- Crouch - Left Ctrl
- Jump - Spacebar/ Mouse Wheel Up
- Use Object - F
- Equip Primary weapon - 1
- Equip Secondary Weapon - 2
- Equip Melee Weapon - 3
- Equip Spike - 5
- Using or Equip Ability 1 - Q
- Using or Equip Ability 2 - V
- Using or Equip Ability 3 - C
- Using or Equip Ultimate Ability – X
Ethos Valorant crosshair settings
Ethos currently uses the following crosshair settings in Valorant:
- Colour - Cyan
- Inner Lines - 1 / 3 / 1 / 3
- Outlines – On / 1 / 1
- Outer Lines - 0 / 0 / 0 / 0
- Center Dot - Off
- Fade - Off
- Movement Error - Off
- Firing Error - Off
Ethos Valorant minimap settings
Ethos currently uses the following minimap settings in Valorant:
- Rotate / Fixed Orientation - Rotate / Based on Side
- Minimap Zoom - 0.699
- Keep Player Centered - On
- Minimap Vision Cones - On
- Minimap Size - 1.1
- Show Map Region Names - Always
Ethos Valorant video settings
Ethos currently uses the following video settings in Valorant:
- Material Quality - Low
- Anti-Aliasing - MSAA 2x
- Detail Quality - Low
- Anisotropic Filtering - 4x
- Texture Quality - Low
- Improve Clarity - Off
- UI Quality - Low
- Bloom - Off
- Vignette - Off
- Distortion - Off
- Vsync - Off
- First Person Shadows - Off