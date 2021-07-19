Ethos Valorant settings: Everything to know about his sensitivity, keybinds, and crosshair

Ethos, NRG’s Valorant content creator and streamer, is known for his sharp aiming skills.

Since joining NRG in February 2021, Ethos has come a long way. Many know him for his brilliant Yoru days as well. The streamer has created a huge fan base and inspired them with his gameplay. If someone wishes to learn more about in-game mechanics, Ethos is the right player to look up to.

The first step to learn someone’s playstyle is to know their in-game settings. Many amateur players follow the in-game settings of their favorite professional players and streamers. In this case, one can follow Ethos' Valorant in-game settings including keybinds, sensitivity, crosshair settings and more.

Ethos Valorant settings

Ethos Valorant mouse settings

Ethos currently uses the following mouse settings in Valorant:

DPI - 400

In-game Sensitivity – 0.69

eDPI - 26

Scoped Sensitivity M. - 0.69

Hz - 1000

Windows Sensitivity - 6

Ethos Valorant keybind settings

Ethos currently uses the following keybind settings in Valorant:

Walk - Left Shift

Crouch - Left Ctrl

Jump - Spacebar/ Mouse Wheel Up

Use Object - F

Equip Primary weapon - 1

Equip Secondary Weapon - 2

Equip Melee Weapon - 3

Equip Spike - 5

Using or Equip Ability 1 - Q

Using or Equip Ability 2 - V

Using or Equip Ability 3 - C

Using or Equip Ultimate Ability – X

Ethos Valorant crosshair settings

Ethos currently uses the following crosshair settings in Valorant:

Colour - Cyan

Inner Lines - 1 / 3 / 1 / 3

Outlines – On / 1 / 1

Outer Lines - 0 / 0 / 0 / 0

Center Dot - Off

Fade - Off

Movement Error - Off

Firing Error - Off

Ethos Valorant minimap settings

Ethos currently uses the following minimap settings in Valorant:

Rotate / Fixed Orientation - Rotate / Based on Side

Minimap Zoom - 0.699

Keep Player Centered - On

Minimap Vision Cones - On

Minimap Size - 1.1

Show Map Region Names - Always

Ethos Valorant video settings

Ethos currently uses the following video settings in Valorant:

Material Quality - Low

Anti-Aliasing - MSAA 2x

Detail Quality - Low

Anisotropic Filtering - 4x

Texture Quality - Low

Improve Clarity - Off

UI Quality - Low

Bloom - Off

Vignette - Off

Distortion - Off

Vsync - Off

First Person Shadows - Off

Edited by Ashish Yadav