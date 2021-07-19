Create
Notifications
×

Ethos Valorant settings: Everything to know about his sensitivity, keybinds, and crosshair

Ethos Valorant Settings (Image via Ethos/Twitter)
Ethos Valorant Settings (Image via Ethos/Twitter)
Pratiti Dhang
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Jul 19, 2021, 10:00 AM ET

28 mins ago

Feature

Ethos, NRG’s Valorant content creator and streamer, is known for his sharp aiming skills.

Since joining NRG in February 2021, Ethos has come a long way. Many know him for his brilliant Yoru days as well. The streamer has created a huge fan base and inspired them with his gameplay. If someone wishes to learn more about in-game mechanics, Ethos is the right player to look up to.

The first step to learn someone’s playstyle is to know their in-game settings. Many amateur players follow the in-game settings of their favorite professional players and streamers. In this case, one can follow Ethos' Valorant in-game settings including keybinds, sensitivity, crosshair settings and more.

Ethos Valorant settings

Ethos Valorant mouse settings

Ethos currently uses the following mouse settings in Valorant:

  • DPI - 400
  • In-game Sensitivity – 0.69
  • eDPI - 26
  • Scoped Sensitivity M. - 0.69
  • Hz - 1000
  • Windows Sensitivity - 6

Ethos Valorant keybind settings

Ethos currently uses the following keybind settings in Valorant:

  • Walk - Left Shift
  • Crouch - Left Ctrl
  • Jump - Spacebar/ Mouse Wheel Up
  • Use Object - F
  • Equip Primary weapon - 1
  • Equip Secondary Weapon - 2
  • Equip Melee Weapon - 3
  • Equip Spike - 5
  • Using or Equip Ability 1 - Q
  • Using or Equip Ability 2 - V
  • Using or Equip Ability 3 - C
  • Using or Equip Ultimate Ability – X

Ethos Valorant crosshair settings

Ethos currently uses the following crosshair settings in Valorant:

  • Colour - Cyan
  • Inner Lines - 1 / 3 / 1 / 3
  • Outlines – On / 1 / 1
  • Outer Lines - 0 / 0 / 0 / 0
  • Center Dot - Off
  • Fade - Off
  • Movement Error - Off
  • Firing Error - Off

Ethos Valorant minimap settings

Ethos currently uses the following minimap settings in Valorant:

  • Rotate / Fixed Orientation - Rotate / Based on Side
  • Minimap Zoom - 0.699
  • Keep Player Centered - On
  • Minimap Vision Cones - On
  • Minimap Size - 1.1
  • Show Map Region Names - Always

Ethos Valorant video settings

Ethos currently uses the following video settings in Valorant:

  • Material Quality - Low
  • Anti-Aliasing - MSAA 2x
  • Detail Quality - Low
  • Anisotropic Filtering - 4x
  • Texture Quality - Low
  • Improve Clarity - Off
  • UI Quality - Low
  • Bloom - Off
  • Vignette - Off
  • Distortion - Off
  • Vsync - Off
  • First Person Shadows - Off
Edited by Ashish Yadav
comments icon
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी