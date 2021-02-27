Everything about Valorant’s upcoming Agent 15 and her possible abilities

As the debut of Valorant’s agent 15 draws closer, speculation and theories by data miners are at an all-time high.

Since its launch, Valorant has been gradually introducing new agents to the roster with every new act. With the launch of Episode 2 Act 2 coming soon, Valorant looks set to introduce its first controller agent post-launch.

Based on previous teasers, it is being speculated that Agent 15 could be a female of Ghanian origins with royal ancestors.

Who is Valorant’s Agent 15?

After two duelists; Reyna and Yoru; a sentinel, Killjoy; and an initiator, Skye, it's the perfect time for Valorant to introduce a controller agent.

Here's some information and speculation regarding Valorant’s Agent 15:

Valorant's social media account has been uploading teaser images regarding Agent 15 that could be hinting at her abilities.

Possible abilities of Agent 15

Every agent of Valorant has two basic abilities: a signature ability and an ultimate ability. They can also be a Radiant or have radianite equipment.

Based on the teasers, fans have been speculating that the upcoming agent will be a Radiant.

A lot to think about… pic.twitter.com/ysLUzciftP — VALORANT (@PlayVALORANT) February 25, 2021

The image tweeted by Valorant could hint towards Agency 15’s abilities.

Image by Riot Games

On the bottom left of the page, there's a doodle of two figures, with one being chased by some oblong spheres. The figure being chased could be Viper with her iconic gas mask.

The object could potentially be a homing device or ability, similar to Raze’s Boombot. The figure sending the ability towards Viper could be Agent 15.

Image by Riot Games

Under the to-do list in the doodle, the top objective seems to be: refine “Cosmic Divine.” This could be the name of an ability.

One teaser image from Valorant hints at Agent 15's ability. The agent is shown from a top-down perspective, which could reveal the locations of opponents.

This ability could be “Cosmic Divine.” It is the one hinted in the “Bridge between Worlds” player card.

Image by Riot Games

Towards the top of the page, there is a doodle of a grenade, along with the word “cool.” This could be a smoke grenade.

PainAuxRasins also has this smoke effect. pic.twitter.com/43C9z0YP7c — Valorant Express - Datamining (@ValorantExpress) February 17, 2021

Image by Riot Games

The word “Ambidextrous” followed by a question mark is also mentioned, along with two arrows pointing in the opposite direction. This might hint at Agent 15's ambidextrous nature.

Image by Riot Games

There is also a map of what seems like Ascent, with cross marks and the words “My Spots.” This could be some deployable ability, similar to Yoru’s Gatecrash ability or Killjoy’s turret. This could be the embers that players have spotted across the maps.

Agent 15 Teaser | #VALORANT



Embers have started to appear on different maps. These embers also are similar to Tier 38 on the Battle Pass. Wonder what these Embers do?



(Image Credits: @cynprel) pic.twitter.com/npaAkBdoZY — Valorant Leaks (@ValorLeaks) February 17, 2021

Data miners have named them “Floating Embers.” This could also be the name of one of Agent 15's abilities. It is still unclear what they do, though.

Nothing can be confirmed or proven wrong until Agent 15's reveal in Valorant Episode 2 Act 2.