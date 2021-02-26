Upcoming Valorant Agent 15 could be a female descendant of a Ghanian royal

The upcoming Valorant Agent 15 could be a female controller related to the Ghanian royal family.

With Valorant Episode 2 Act 1 ending soon, speculations regarding the upcoming act are running high. Fans are eager to see the new battle pass, hope for a new map, and qualitative improvements to the game.

However, the most exciting part of any Valorant act is a new Agent joining the roster.

After introducing two duelists and a sentinel and an initiator, Valorant Episode 2 Act 2 is confirmed to introduce the game’s first controller to join the roster post-launch.

Information regarding the agent is scarce. However, there has been substantial tease regarding the agent by the developers. Pairing the teases with logical speculation can hint towards a substantial story of Valorant Agent 15.

The story and the controllers of Valorant

Riot Games developers have succeeded in building a world filled with interesting characters and deep story possibilities in and around their popular FPS Esports title Valorant. The main item of interest of the story centers around the rare resource Radianite and the struggle for its control by opposing factions.

Radianite was first discovered during an event called First Light, which also grunted a select few of some supernatural abilities. It was thereafter known as Radiants.

Kingdom Corporations is an organization with nefarious intentions aimed at harnessing the power of Radianite. To oppose this corporation, a shadow organization called the Valorant Protocol was formed. This consists of people. Some are radiants, and others utilizing Radianite in their equipment, with goals to protect Radianite.

The Agents of the Valorant Protocol are broadly classified into four categories based on their playstyle. They are:

Duelist, who prefer to engage the opponents head-on

Initiator, who prefers to start the attack and get a drop on opponents S

Sentinel, who watches the back of the team and prevents and attempt of flanking or backstabbing

Controller, who guards over and holds a site, is it for the spike to detonate or prevent planting.

Currently, there are three controller-type Agents in Valorant. They are Omen, Brimstone, and Viper. The developers have already confirmed that the upcoming Agent is a controller type.

Rumors and speculations regarding Valorant Agent 15

The tease with the Night Market announcement hinted towards a Ghanian origin for the upcoming agent.

The bridge between worlds hinted towards a galaxy and based theme. Some data mining, along with an in-game Easter egg, also hinted towards the Agent's abilities.

A recent post by Valorant on social media teased the upcoming Agent's ultimate ability. In the image, the hand of the upcoming Agent can be seen.

One of the noticeable things is the presence of yellow and purple colors. According to the sleuthing by Zakky from Valorant Hub, the colors have significant meaning in the Adinkrahene language, which was teased in the Night Market announcement.

The yellow color signifies royalty, while the purple color signifies femininity. Putting all the clues together, it can be speculated that the upcoming Agent 15, who will be introduced in Valorant Episode 2 Act 2, is a Ghanian female and a royal descendant.

However, everything is speculative till the developers make an official announcement about the new Agent.