What to expect with Valorant Episode 2 Act 2

Riot Games’ popular Esports game Valorant was launched in June 2020. Since then, the game has mushroomed in popularity and in-game content. The publisher has done a remarkable job at keeping the game fresh.

Valorant has developed a constant 'drip-feed of content' through episodes which consist of multiple acts. Every episode has three shows, with each introducing new content.

Episode 1 introduced two new maps in Ascent and Icebox, a new game mode Deathmatch, and a new agent for every act. It also introduced three new Agents to the Valorant roster - Reyna, Killjoy, and Skye.

The in-game Episodic Act includes several cosmetic items, both as part of the act-specific battle pass and weapon skin bundles for purchase in the in-game store.

Even though Valorant Episode 2 just debuted with its first act, the reception has been lacklustre compared to Episode 1. Nonetheless, this article will delve into all the things that are new in Episode 2 Act 1.

Everything new in Valorant Episode 2 Act 1

Episode 2 Act 1 was launched in January of 2021 and is supposed to last till around the end of February. Episode 2 Act 1 saw the introduction of a new Agent, Yoru.

Riot Games teased Yoru before his debut, both in the Icebox map in-game and as wallpaper. He became an instant fan favorite agent. Yoru is the fifth duelist in-game with several unique abilities.

The Episode 2 Act 1 battle pass contains several new cosmetic items, including three new weapon skin collections, the Aerosol Collection, the Infinity Collection, and the Outpost Collection. However, the reception to the new battle pass was lukewarm at best.

Other than the battle pass skins, three new bundles, the Horizon Collection, The Prism II Collection, and The Glitchpop 2.0 Collection, have also been introduced.

Episode 1 Act 2 introduced a new game mode in the form of deathmatch, and Act 1 and 3 introduced a new map with Ascent in Act 1 and Icebox in Act 3.

Players were disappointed to find that Episode 2 Act 1 contained a new map, game mode, or alternative.

What to expect in Valorant Episode 2 Act 2

Valorant Episode 2 Act 2 is supposed to start around March of 2021. With a new Agent and a new battle pass, Act 2 might also bring in other content.

Like every other Valorant act, Episode 2, Act 2 will introduce a new Agent. The only confirmed facts about the agent are that it won’t be a duelist and won’t belong to a country with an existing Agent.

There are currently five duelists, three each for controller, initiator, and sentinel. With an initiator agent and a sentinel agent introduced in Episode 1, as Skye in act 3 and Killjoy in Act 2, fans speculated about the potential controller Agent's role.

With Brimstone and Omen receiving buffs in recent patches, and Viper's buff expected to follow soon, it is evident that Riot Games is pushing for the controller-type Agents to be more prominent and useful in matches.

Like every other act, Episode 2, Act 2 will introduce a new battle pass. The latest battle pass might include three new sets of weapon cosmetic skins, along with several new sprays, gun buddies, and player cards based on previous battle passes.

The new Valorant map is a higher possibility in Episode 2 Act 2 than it ever was in Episode 2 Act 1. It is worth mentioning that there has been a gap of a full act between the last map debut and the upcoming in-game action.

After teasing a team deathmatch disguised as a snowball fight during the winter wonderland event, fans have been clamoring for the Riot Games to add Team Deathmatch as a game mode.

Other than the Team Deathmatch, Valorant fans have been speculating about the possibility of a Battle Royale mode, similar to Apex Legends. However, adopting an additional battle royale mode would require Riot Games to design and implement new assets, including a completely new battle royale-focused map, much larger than the current ones.

Be it a new game mode or a new map, Valorant Episode 2, Act 2 is set to be interesting.