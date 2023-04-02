Evil Geniuses vs Cloud9 - VCT Americas League: Predictions, where to watch, and more

The second day of the VCT Americas League will feature a total of two matches, with Evil Geniuses facing Cloud9 in the second. Both have showcased phenomenal performances in the past. Coming right after VCT LOCK//IN 2023, the rosters are prepared to once again compete on the big stages in front of a live crowd. Adored by the NA community, fans of both teams are hoping for the best outcome from their matchup. While both teams had tough luck in the previous tournament, this time around, the regional league will be a rather different scene.

Evil Geniuses vs Cloud9 on Day 2 of VCT Americas League - Who will take the win at the Week one game?

Predictions

While both the Evil Geniuses and Cloud9 have had their fair share of rough games lately, the former has been facing more losses since the VCT NA S2 Challengers and Last Chance Qualifiers. The roster has also struggled at more recent tournaments like LOCK//IN in Brazil.

That being said, the roster has maintained a small win streak at the BoomTV Proving Grounds against teams like Cosmic Divide, Knights Academy, and Team Revenge.

Cloud9, on the other hand, have also been getting the same treatment from their tournaments. But they took over some solid rosters last year at the Red Bull Home Ground tournament. KRU Esports and Team Vitality are among the top tier teams from the region, where the former proved themselves to be victorious after facing them.

Judging from their past performances and their history against each other, it can be assumed that Cloud9 stands a stronger chance in the VCT Americas League matchup against Evil Geniuses.

Head-to-Head

According to vlr.gg, Evil Geniuses have faced Cloud9 thrice since 2021. Cloud9 has taken a win in all three of the best-of-three games in the series. This makes this matchup even more interesting to see how the rosters perform. Although both teams have seen significant roster changes since their past games, the upcoming matchup in the VCT Americas League remains an exciting one.

Recent Results

Both Evil Geniuses and Cloud9 have only played two games in the most recent VCT LOCK//IN event in São Paulo, Brazil. Both rosters won a single game and lost their second, which resulted in their elimination from the tournament due to the single-elimination nature of the event.

Evil Geniuses won their first game of the event against Team Heretics, however, they failed to secure their second win against Talon Esports. For Cloud9, DRX was a tough fight in Brazil after defeating Paper Rex.

Potential Lineups

Cloud9

Dylan " runi " Cade

" Cade Erick " Xeppaa " Bach

" Bach Nathan " leaf " Orf

" Orf Jordan " Zellsis " Montemurro

" Montemurro Mateja " qpert " Mijovic

" Mijovic Jake "jakee" Anderson

Evil Geniuses

Kelden " Boostio " Pupello

" Pupello Kyle " ScrewFace " Jensen

" Jensen Max " Demon1 " Mazanov

" Mazanov Ethan " Ethan " Arnold

" Arnold Brendan " BcJ " Jensen

" Jensen Corbin " C0M " Lee

" Lee Vincent " Apoth " Le

" Le Jeffrey " Reformed " Lu

" Lu Alexander "jawgemo" Mor

When and where to watch VCT Americas League Day 2

Valorant enthusiasts can watch the VCT Americas League matchup between Evil Geniuses and Cloud9 live through the official Valorant_Americas Twitch handle on Sunday, April 2, at 3 pm PST / 12 pm CET / 3.30 am IST (next day for India)

One can also tune into streamer watch parties to enjoy a more interactive experience.

